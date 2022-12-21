The Lady Wildcats basketball team is learning on the fly.
Since Greater Latrobe lost senior center Emma Blair for the season due to an injury suffered during the team’s trip to the She Got Game tournament in Virginia at the start of December, the team is piecing together a new identity amid a stretch of the season that saw them play Oakland Catholic, and now, McKeesport in back-to-back games.
The Wildcats fell 51-39 to Oakland Catholic Dec. 15, and Tuesday, they fell to McKeesport 53-38 in a Class 5A, Section 3 contest.
“We have some growing pains with the new lineups and the redefining of roles,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “We have to be more fearless than we are. We played two very good teams back-to-back. Teams that we competed with and beat other years, but we have to come out and just play as hard as we can and not be afraid of who is across the court from us.”
McKeesport jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the game.
“I rarely call a timeout in the first quarter, but it was necessary real early that I needed to call it to pick (the tempo) up a bit,” Burkardt said. “We normally try to push the ball first, and we backed off. That was a discussion we had at halftime. Especially being smaller now, we need to try and get some easy baskets. And for some reason, we were walking the ball up the court for chunks of the game. It is not the way we practice.”
The Tigers would take a 22-8 lead into the start of the second quarter, thanks in part to the hot hand of McKeesport’s Maddy Miller who scored six of her 11 total points in the quarter, both shots were three-pointers.
The Wildcats would fight back in the second quarter, as McKeesport took a 34-18 lead into the half.
“We didn’t put bodies on people and rebound in the first half,” Burkardt said. “We had McKeesport with 22 second-chance points in the first half. We talked at the half about doing a better job of it, because being smaller now, we used to just get the rebounds and now we have to fight for every one of them.”
The Wildcats continued to fight back from the deficit in the second half, sparked by Josie Straigis who had four of her six points in the third quarter and was battling for rebounds.
“(Straigis) is just a tremendous athlete,” Burkardt. “She just has a will to win and she will give you 100%. She is fighting people that are six or eight inches taller than her and she doesn’t back down.”
McKeesport took a 45-27 lead in the final quarter, and while they battled the Wildcats could not overcome the first-quarter 22 points of the Tigers.
Camille Dominick and Carley Berk led the Wildcats with nine points apiece, while Elle Snyder added five points. Snyder is a welcome returning player for the Wildcats as she and Blair paced the offense last year. Snyder has been out with an injury suffered during the end of the volleyball season in the fall.
“(Snyder) is just working her way back,” Burkardt said. “She is not anywhere near where she will be in a month.”
The Wildcats will travel to Penn Hills on Dec. 22, before returning to host their basketball tournament on Dec. 28-29.
Derry Area led 6-4 before Deer Lakes went in a 20-4 run and never looked back Tuesday in a Class 3A, Section 3 game.
Nate Papuga and Gabe Carbonara led the Trojans scoring 20 apiece.
Bryce Robson led the Lancers with 20 points, while Billy Shaffer had 16 points, Wayne Love 12 points and Nate Litrum 10 points.
The Trojans host the No. 1-ranked in Class 3A, two-time defending state champion and winners of 76 straight games Our Lady of Sacred Heart Dec. 23. JV will tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m.
Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53
Jimmy Pleskovitch had 20 points and Haden Sierocky had 15 points for Ligonier Valley, but it wasn’t enough for the Rams as they fell to Class 3A, Section 3 Burrell 71-53 Tuesday.
