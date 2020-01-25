In a contst that was close the entire way, the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team — for the second time in three games — avenged an earlier-season defeat by beating host Penn Hills, 43-41, in Friday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 matchup.
And, on both occasions, Greater Latrobe did so on the road. Last week, the Lady Wildcats won at Albert Gallatin, another team that they fell to at home the first time through the section slate.
With Friday’s win, GL is now 5-5 in the section — and, more importantly, only a half-game out of the fourth and final playoff spot — and 8-7 overall. Penn Hills dropped to 5-4 and 7-10.
Greater Latrobe trailed by four points after one quarter, 12-8, but pulled even at halftime (25-25).
The Lady Wildcats then took a one-point edge at the end of three periods and held on in a low-scoring fourth (7-6) for the victory
Leading the way for GL was Anna Rafferty with 16 points. Emma Blair had nine, Rachel Ridilla six, and Ava Vitula five.
For Penn Hills, Jasmyn Golden took game-scoring honors with 19 points. Jayla Golden had nine, and Niya Moore eight.
Greater Latrobe continues section play Monday (7:30 p.m.) at winless Laurel Highlands.
