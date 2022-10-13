With six days off from its last match, the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team used the time to hone its game and it was evident Tuesday with the 3-0 victory over the Franklin Regional Panthers.
Set one saw the Cats hold a sizable lead until late in the set when Franklin Regional made a run, but the Wildcats shut the door with a scoring run of their own, taking the opening set 25–21.
Set two had the Cats giving up the first three points on unforced errors, but Latrobe quickly evened the score at 3-all and it was a point for point match for most of the remainder of the set.
Late in the second set, Latrobe took care of business, scoring late points with its block and timely hitting to take a 2-0 advantage by a 25 – 23 score.
The final set was all Latrobe as it kept the pressure on the Panthers defense winning going away by the score of 25-15.
Paige Watson led the varsity squad in two categories, posting 12 kills and four blocks in a solid performance.
Maya Krehlik made the most of her opportunities scoring nine kills and adding two service aces, while Elle Snyder and Emma Blair posted kill totals of six each.
The balance of the Wildcat offense was turned in by Lily Fenton with five kills, Ryley Quinn with four kills and Giovanna Jones with a kill.
Fenton added two service aces to her match totals and while performing her setting duties, dished out 26 assists to Latrobe attackers.
The 26 assists in the contest takes her career assist total to 1,219.
Defensively, the top scorers in digs were Jones with 13, Snyder posting 11, and Fenton collecting 10.
The remainder of Latrobe’s digs were recorded by Gabby Sukay (7), Krehlik (6) and Watson (2) respectively.
The Latrobe JV’s match also took the minimum sets with the JV squad dispatching the Franklin JV by the scores of 25-17 and 25-22.
Sophomores Ashley Deniker and Chiara Mongelluzzo tied for the team lead in kills, each with six, followed by MacKenzie Myers with four, Bailey Onifer with three and Mia Myers accounting for two.
Six of the JV points came from the service line as Mongelluzzo posted two aces and MacKenzie Myers, Brie Havrilla, Mya McHugh and Savanna Repak all accounted for an ace apiece.
Distribution of the scoring attempts was handled by Brie Havrilla and Ava Krehlik, with Havrilla dishing out nine assists and Krehlik accounting for 11 assists.
Mongelluzzo led the defensive on the night with four digs.
Four players, Mia Myers, MacKenzie Myers, Ava Krehlik and Mya McHugh posted two digs each and Peyton Ferraro grabbed a dig.
The Wildcats jump right back into section play tonight against the Armstrong Riverhawks.
