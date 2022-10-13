20221005-GLFenton:Watson.jpg

Lily Fenton and Paige Watson go up to block during a Greater Latrobe volleyball game earlier in the season against Greensburg Salem.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

With six days off from its last match, the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team used the time to hone its game and it was evident Tuesday with the 3-0 victory over the Franklin Regional Panthers.

Set one saw the Cats hold a sizable lead until late in the set when Franklin Regional made a run, but the Wildcats shut the door with a scoring run of their own, taking the opening set 25–21.

