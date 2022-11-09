It was not the ending that was wanted, but it was quite a journey for the Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats soccer team.
The Wildcat season came to a close Tuesday as they fell 2-0 to the newly crowned WPIAL Class 3A champion Moon Area at Tiger Stadium.
It is a disappointing result, unfortunately,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “Sad to see the season end, but, honestly I could not be any more unbelievably proud of those young ladies. What a performance. We talked before the game just to go out there to have fun and play the game they love and to play together. What a phenomenal season they’ve had. Our goal was to win one playoff game this season and here we found ourselves in states playing against the WPIAL champion.”
Greater Latrobe held Moon Area scoreless through the first half. It was not until there were less than 20 minutes left in the game that the Tigers scored their eventual game winner to go up 1-0. Moon would add an insurance goal to close out the scoring at 2-0.
“We held them scoreless the whole first half and there were only 17 minutes left in the game before they got a goal,” Morrison said. “Both goals they scored were off of corners. We had some chances. Those girls battled their hearts out. So proud.”
And the Wildcats did it while missing some key players.
Maddy Petruzzi was out of the lineup with the flu.
“Maddy Petruzzi got the flu and couldn’t play, so we were down to 11 varsity players,” Morrison said. “All things considered, man, what a battle. It has been an honor to coach these ladies. They keep showing up and giving us everything that they have.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
