Mount Pleasant Area used a big first half Tuesday to cruise past visiting Ligonier Valley, 60-36, in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls’ basketball contest.
The Lady Rams, playing their second game in as many nights, fell to 0-9 in the section and 2-17 overall.
Mount Pleasant Area (2-8 section, 7-12 overall) wasted no time building a lead, outscoring Ligonier Valley 14-6 in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 16 points, 30-14, by halftime.
The Lady Rams drew closer to start the second half — they were outscored just 15-14 in the third — but the Lady Vikings used a 15-8 surge in the final frame to pull away.
Madison Marinchak finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals to pace Ligonier Valley.
Amanda Woods added eight points for the Lady Rams, while Misty Miller had six points, five assists and three steals, and Sydnee Foust chipped in eight rebounds and three steals.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 24 points, including a 14-for-18 performance from the free throw line. Alli Bailey also reached double figures in the win, finishing with 10 points.
Ligonier Valley continues a busy week — five games in as many days — at 5:30 p.m. today when it hosts West Mifflin for a section matchup.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (36)Woods 3-0-8; Marinchak 3-1-10; Miller 2-1-6; Barr 2-0-4; Griffin 1-2-4; Foust 0-4-4. Totals 11-11(19)—36. MOUNT PLEASANT (60)
