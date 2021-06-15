LORETTO — Following Mount Pleasant Area’s 3-0 win in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals against Avonworth last week, Lady Vikings’ head coach Chris Brunson still saw plenty of room for improvement.
But improving upon Monday’s state semifinals performance might be an impossible task, as Mount Pleasant Area played nearly flawless in all facets, cruising to a 13-0 victory in five innings against Punxsutawney Area. Courtesy of their mercy rule win against the District 9 champs at Saint Francis University, the Lady Vikings advanced to the PIAA Class 3A State Championship game on Friday at Penn State University, where they will seek the second state title in program history.
“They were laser focused at the plate, and it just made it a lot easier on defense,” Brunson said of his team, which smashed four home runs in support of pitcher Mary Smithnosky, who tossed a one-hitter.
Playing as the road team, the WPIAL champion Lady Vikings took an early lead, scoring three times on a pair of homers in the first inning. Mount Pleasant Area (20-3) added three more runs in the third, and then sealed the outcome in the fifth, scoring seven more times.
In the opening stanza, junior Katie Hutter led off with a single to right, and senior Haylie Brunson followed with a line-drive home run over the left-center field fence. Brunson, a University of Pittsburgh commit, battled through a dislocated finger she suffered last week. Two batters later, senior Courtney Poulich crushed a homer that sailed well beyond the fence in center.
Although Punxsutawney Area (11-11) hurler Kendal Johnston seemed to settle in during the second inning, as she retired the side in order, the Lady Vikings struck again in the third.
Brunson opened the inning by reaching on a three-base error on a ball hit deep down the right field line, and Smithnosky belted a homer to left field to make it 5-0. Poulich, a Liberty recruit, also scored later in the inning on a double by Abby Swank to extend the Lady Vikings’ edge to six runs.
“That was the plan – to try to jump (out) early and put the pressure on them and just kind of play our game,” Chris Brunson said.
While the offense was clicking on all cylinders, the pitching and defense for the Lady Vikings was just as impressive. Smithnosky, a senior committed to Western Michigan, had not yielded a run through five postseason tilts entering Monday, and she continued her scoreless streak against the Lady Chucks. Her lone blemish came on a two-out single by Kaylee Guidice in the second inning, as Smithnosky did not allow another baserunner, and recorded six strikeouts.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Vikings put the finishing touches on their dominant showing, pounding out more six hits, along with a pair of walks and a hit-batsman. The most significant blows came on back-to-back doubles by Krista Brunson and Lexi Puskar, and Poulich’s second homer of the contest, a two-run shot that narrowly cleared the fence in left.
In total, the Lady Vikings compiled 13 hits, including Poulich’s performance, as she went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Additionally, senior Hannah Gnibus went 3-for-4 with a steal and a run scored, Hutter provided a pair of hits, stole two bases, and scored a run, and Haylie Brunson went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored. Every starter for Mount Pleasant Area reached base safely and scored a run.
The outcome also redeemed a PIAA semifinals loss in 2018, while Punxsutawney Area edged Mount Pleasant Area 3-1 en route to winning the state crown.
In pursuit of their first PIAA title since 2017, the Lady Vikings will face District 2 Champion Mid Valley, which defeated Central Columbia 1-0 on Monday. The state title clash is slated for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
“Get back after it on Wednesday and just have two really good, crisp practices, and then let the chips fall where they may,” Chris Brunson said of the Lady Vikings’ outlook for the rest of this week.
“Obviously this one felt really good, but we know it’s not over yet,” Poulich added. “That state championship game, that’s the one when you’re five years old that you’re dreaming about.”
———
Mt. Pleasant Punxsutwney ab r h ab r h
Hutter 4 1 2 Johnston 2 0 0 H Brunsn 2 3 1 Weaver 2 0 0 M Smthnsky 3 1 1 Toven 2 0 0 Poulich 3 3 2 Shiock 2 0 0 Gnibus 4 1 3 Presloid 2 0 0 S Smthnsky 3 1 1 Guidice 1 0 1 Swank 3 1 1 Hartzfild 1 0 0 K Brunson 3 1 1 Skarbek 0 0 0 Puskar 3 1 1 Ferrent 2 0 0 Shawley 0 0 0 Meko 1 0 0 Reese 0 0 0 Hoffman 1 0 0
Totals 28 13 13 Totals 16 0 1Mt. Pleasant 303 070 0 — 13 13 0Punxstawney 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 Doubles: Swank, K Brunson, Puskar (MPA) Home Runs: Poulich-2, H Brunson, M Smithnosky (MPA) Strikeouts by: M Smithnosky-6 (MPA); Johnston-5 (PA) Base on balls by: M Smithnosky-0 (MPA); Johnston-2 (PA) Winning pitcher: Mary Smithnosky Losing pitcher: Kendal Johnston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.