The Derry Area girls’ basketball team is rolling through the early part of section play.
The Lady Trojans scored a 30-point victory, 67-37, against host Steel Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game Monday.
Derry Area is 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the section. That’s good for first place ahead of Deer Lakes (3-1, 6-3), in addition to Shady Side Academy (6-6), South Allegheny (5-5) and Carlynton (4-7), who are all 3-2 in section play.
The Lady Trojans started the season 1-3, but they’ve won six of their last seven games, including three straight, currently.
It’s their best run since the 2015-16 season under Rich Zemba when Derry Area won the section championship with an 11-1 record and qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
Since then, DA has had three coaches in the last four years and the Lady Trojans have missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons with a combined 18-45 record, including an 11-31 mark in the section.
The Lady Trojans intend to turn that around under Gene Brisbane, who was hired in August and has spent 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 as the girls’ coach at Hempfield Area through 2010.
The Lady Trojans are back in action Thursday (7:15 p.m.) at home against Deer Lakes.
Four players finished in double figures for the Derry Area girls. Tiana Moracco led the charge with 16 points and a pair of three-pointers. Hannah Wedow knocked down a trio of treys and added 15 points while Danielle Mullen had a pair of triples and 13 points. Kamryn Kelly also finished with 10 points for the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area went to work early against Steel Valley (1-3, 3-6) on Monday, outscoring the Lady Ironmen by 10 points, 19-9, in the first quarter. The Lady Trojans maintained their 10-point lead, 34-24, entering halftime.
Derry Area upped its lead to 13 points, 43-30, as the Lady Trojans limited Steel Valley to just six points in the third quarter.
The Lady Trojans put the game away with a 24-point outburst in the final eight minutes, outscoring Steel Valley, 24-7, in the final eight minutes.
Derry Area limited Steel Valley to single digits in three of the four quarters, including the second half when the Lady Ironmen scored just 13 points total.
Abby Tester led Steel Valley with 12 points. Soraya Gibbs also ended in double figures with 10 points.
DERRY AREA (67)
Wedow 5-2-15; Nuttall 0-0-0; Mullen 4-3-13; Moracco 6-2-16; Kelly 0-10-10; Huber 1-0-2; Aukerman 2-0-4; Shean 0-0-0; DePalma 1-0-3; Doperak 0-0-0; Lewis 1-0-2; Bungard 1-0-2. Totals, 21-17(22)—67
STEEL VALLEY (37)
Tester 6-0-12; Salopek 2-0-4; Gibbs 4-2-10; Williams 0-0-0; Newell 1-0-2; Hall 1-0-3; Gongaware 2-1-6. Totals, 16-3(12)—37
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 19 15 9 24 — 67 Steel Valley 9 15 6 7 — 37
Three-point field goals: Wedow-3, Mullen-2, Moracco-2, DePalma; Hall, Gongaware
