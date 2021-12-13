The Derry Area girls’ basketball team led during both games of the Monessen Tournament played this past weekend.
The Lady Trojans were able to hold on for one win, but they fell in the second game.
Derry Area routed Jeannette, 47-12, in the opening game of the season on Friday, but tournament host Monessen used a big second half to beat the Lady Trojans, 50-41, on Saturday.
Third-year head coach Gene Brisbane and the Lady Trojans doesn’t set its expectations on wins and losses. The Lady Trojans seek to show improvement each day with nine players on the roster.
Brisbane has coached high school basketball for 37 years, including a two-decade stint at Hempfield Area. In Brisbane’s first season at Derry Area, the Lady Trojans finished 14-9 overall and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Last season, Derry Area went 1-9 in section play and 3-11 overall. Two games into the 2021-2022 season, the Lady Trojans are already two wins from tying last year’s win total.
Derry Area jumped out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead against Jeannette and continued to build on that advantage during the Lady Trojans’ 35-point win to open the season.
Tiana Moracco led the way for Derry Area with a game-high 27 points on 12 field goals, including a triple and two free throws. Faith Shean was also in double figures for the Lady Trojans, who held a 37-10 halftime lead. Derry Area outscored Jeannette 18-4 in the second quarter and shut out the Lady Jayhawks, 7-0 in the third.
Derry Area held a 22-18 halftime lead on Saturday against Monessen. But the Lady Greyhounds enjoyed a strong third quarter and the Lady Trojans couldn’t recover. Monessen outscored Derry Area, 19-10, in the third to jump in front 37-32 entering the fourth. The Lady Greyhounds bested Derry Area again in the fourth by an 11-9 margin as the Lady Trojans were unable to rally.
Moracco led all scorers with 21 points on eight field goals, including a triple and four free throws. Shean followed with nine points on three field goals and three free throws, as the score was tied, 7-7, through the first quarter before Derry Area jumped ahead, outscoring Monessen, 15-11 in the second.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen with 18 points, while Harley Johnson was also in double figures with 14 points.
Derry Area is back in action, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Apollo-Ridge before the Lady Trojans’ home opener against Valley the following night.
——— DERRY AREA (41)
Shean 3-3-9; Marinchek 0-2-2; Moracco 8-4-21; Hood 0-0-0; Lewis 0-1-1; Bungard 1-0-2; Gruska 1-0-3; Huss 1-0-3; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 14-10(21)—41
MONESSEN (50)
Me Majors 7-1-18; Johnson 6-2-14; Campbell 0-2-2; Hardison 1-0-3; Stitch 1-0-2; Wilson 3-0-7; My Majors 0-2-2; Jenkins 1-0-2. Totals, 19-7(17)—50
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 7 15 10 9 — 41 Monessen 7 11 19 11 — 50 Three-point field goals: Moracco, Gruska, Huss; Me Majors-3, Hardison, Wilson
--- DERRY AREA (47)
Shean 4-2-10; Marinchek 1-2-4; Moracco 12-2-27; Hood 0-2-2; Bungard 1-0-2; Gruska 1-0-2; Huss 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 19-8(10)—47
JEANNETTE (12)
Bass 1-0-2; Lock 1-0-2; Vincent 2-0-4; Crosby 2-0-4. Totals, 6-0(0)—12
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 19 18 7 3 — 47 Jeannette 6 4 0 2 — 12
Three-point field goals: Moracco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.