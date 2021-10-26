Entering the 2021 season, Derry Area girls volleyball coach Brock Smith had high hopes for his senior-laden squad.
After a promising start to the campaign, the Lady Trojans sputtered down the stretch of the regular season, and that skid continued into the playoffs on Monday. Competing in the WPIAL Class 2A play-in round, Derry Area fell to Brentwood 3-1 at Deer Lakes High School, bringing an end to the Lady Trojans’ season with a mark of 6-8 overall. The No. 13 Spartans prevailed 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, and 25-13 against No. 20 seeded Derry Area.
“We were just never able to get into a tempo as far as serving with any kind of aggression. We were reluctant to go up and hit,” Smith said after his team’s loss to Brentwood. “We just played free ball, free ball, free ball all night long and we had opportunities where we tried to terminate and we just pushed the ball in play instead of trying to be a little more aggressive.”
There were some bright spots for the Lady Trojans in the defeat, as senior outside hitter Hannah Ruffner posted a team-best nine kills, while junior outside hitter Sasha Whitfield contributed seven kills and 16 digs. Additionally, Makenzie Eades produced four kills, libero Faith Shean notched a team-high 21 digs, and Alayna Williams added four aces.
Brentwood (7-7), which finished fourth in a loaded Class 2A Section 2, played with the approach that Smith wanted to see from his girls.
“They did to us what we wanted to do to them,” he noted. “They served with a little bit more aggression. They moved us on a court a little bit, where we kind of put it in their laps.
“We’ve been nervous all year long as far as how we go about playing sometimes. We have a solid core of girls that have a lot of ability, we just have never been able to connect all season long,” Smith said. “We’ve never been a cohesive unit on the floor probably since the first or second week of the season.”
And thus, the Lady Trojans’ 22nd-consecutive playoff appearance ended on the first night of the postseason. Derry Area also fell in their first playoff match the previous two campaigns, including a loss in the play-in round in 2020.
Derry Area tied for third with Ligonier Valley in Section 5, with a mark of 6-6.
“I was really anticipating having a really good year, competing for the section,” Smith lamented. “It’s tough to go out like this. I think most of the girls fought very well, but in the end, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Monday signaled the end of the Lady Trojans’ volleyball careers for the significant senior class, a group that consists of Ruffner, Eades, Shean, Williams, Megan Baker, Tiana Moracco, Keely Siko, Marissa Weimer, and Jess Uschak. Many of them will continue to participate in various athletics at Derry Area over the next several months, however.
“I’ve got a couple of girls who are going to play basketball, a couple who are going to swim, and then there’s a couple that are going to track and field in the spring. It’s a very athletic group,” Smith noted.
However, Smith had a message for his players who still have eligibility remaining – including Whitfield, who will be a three-year starter next year, as well as Izzy DePalma, Caitlyn Aaron, and Emilee Blasko, among others.
“I mentioned that they need to start really considering getting in the weight room. You need to learn what to do to get better individually so you can help the team with a collective goal next year,” he noted.
Brentwood advances to the Class 2A round of sixteen, and will play No. 4 seed Neshannock on Wednesday at Plum High School.
