Derry Area’s softball team needed each facet of its game in order to make history on Tuesday.
Thanks to a gem from starting pitcher Maddie Berger, strong defense and some timely hitting early, the ninth-seeded Lady Trojans did more than notch a 3-1 victory over eighth-seeded South Park in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game at Norwin High School. They also reached a long-awaited program milestone by earning the school’s first playoff win in softball.
Before last season’s spring sports schedule was halted by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Lady Trojans had suffered three straight opening-round playoff exits. Now this time around, Derry Area (7-6) is gearing up for the WPIAL quarterfinals against top-seeded Mount Pleasant Area (14-3) on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
“We gotta play loose going against someone like Mount Pleasant. You have to sharpen your pencil, because (Vikings coach Chris Brunson) will test you. We’ve got to be on point,” Derry Area coach John DePalma said.
DePalma playfully noted that Brunson, who is a close friend through the travel ball circuit, has “a lot more pressure than I do” going into Thursday’s matchup of eastern Westmoreland County softball programs.
While DePalma said Tuesday’s post-season victory is a first step in the program’s eventual goal of raising a championship trophy, nothing came easy this spring as the pandemic was a main reason why the Lady Trojans played only a dozen regular-season contests.
“We had a million COVID bouts and we got half the games in most everyone else did,” he said. “We were up and down and (had) peaks and valleys, and it just seemed like we were starting all over again. Just to get this one feels really good.”
Berger played a big part in the feel-good victory.
The senior pitcher allowed one run while scattering five hits — all singles — over seven innings. She struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and needed just 82 pitches to end South Park’s season and set off a brief celebration on the neutral field.
“I definitely had a lot of confidence today,” said Berger, who lowered her season ERA to under 3.00.
Berger improved to 6-4 this year in the circle. She’s allowed 39 runs, 27 earned with 52 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 innings pitched.
DePalma took that sentiment a step further, saying Tuesday’s outing was “probably the best game I’ve seen her pitch. She was hitting her spots, getting ahead of hitters, mixing them up — honestly, we had them guessing out there.”
“She’s no flamethrower, so she’s got to spin it to win it,” DePalma added. “She gives up a decent amount of hits a game, but that also makes us better in defensive situations as well. We’re constantly on protecting for a bunt, and we’re in a lot of defensive sets, and that kind of made us strong in our section of the world this year.”
On Tuesday, Berger and senior first baseman Gianna Copelli each made key diving catches while sophomore catcher Izzy DePalma made some timely blocks behind the dish.
“Today, the defense and the pitching is what got it done,” DePalma said.
Derry Area grabbed a 2-0 lead on consecutive two-out hits in the first inning, thanks to a single by senior Alanna Meloy and a double down the third base line by DePalma. Sarah Dettling had opened the frame with a leadoff walk.
Meloy paced Derry Area with two hits and an RBI, while Berger, DePalma and Carissa Bateman each added doubles.
The Lady Trojans added to their cushion in the second, as Berger began the inning with a first-pitch double. Copelli then bunted over freshman courtesy runner Rachelle Marinchek, and junior Shelby Glick later added an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.
South Park (8-7) scored its lone run in the fourth on Alyssa Thomas’s fielder’s choice. Berger fanned two and induced a groundout to limit the damage in the inning, which saw the Lady Eagles record three of their five hits.
Kristen Mesick, South Park’s starting pitcher, used constant off-speed stuff to halt Derry Area’s bats in the middle innings. During one stretch, she retired 10 straight hitters and fanned five.
Mesick finished with 10 strikeouts over seven innings of work. She allowed five hits and a pair of walks.
“They have good athletes and a smart coach who’s been around travel ball for a long time,” DePalma said of South Park. “He definitely learned our batters and learned their weaknesses real quick and thank God we got off to a fast start early, because through the middle (innings) he had our number at times and we couldn’t put any more runs across. We had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t execute.”
“We knew (Mesick) threw a lot of changeups, we worked on the changeups, but we also know she doesn’t throw a lot of them for strikes,” he added. “Trying to hold off on pitches thrown that well, it’s tough to do. Our plan was to hold off on that changeup until we had two strikes and try to sit dead-red fastball, but it really didn’t work out. But we’ll work on it — we have 48 hours to work on it.”
Up next for the Lady Trojans is perennial power Mount Pleasant Area, which was a WPIAL runner-up and PIAA semifinalist in Class 4A in 2019.
Many of those players are back this year, and a slew of Lady Vikings’ players are committed to play softball in college, including senior pitcher Mary Smithnosky (Western Michigan), senior infielder/outfielder Hailey Brunson (Pitt), junior outfielder Katie Hutter (Akron), senior first baseman Courtney Poulich (Liberty), senior shortstop Hannah Gnibus (Pitt-Johnstown) and junior outfielder Abby Swank (West Liberty).
Mount Pleasant Area’s talent — and the chance for John DePalma to face off against a good friend on Thursday — adds another layer to a second-round playoff journey Derry softball has never experienced to date.
“I talked to him (Tuesday). We talk everyday and I wonder if we’re going to talk (today),” DePalma said of Brunson. “We spent a lot of time together in the summer because our daughters play together. I can’t speak more highly about him as a coach, a person and a friend. He’s a class act through softball and personally as well.”
———
Derry Area South Park ab r h ab r h
Dett 2 1 0 Mesick 3 0 1 Doperk 4 0 0 Schltz 3 0 1 Bateman 3 0 1 Brinker 3 1 1 Meloy 3 1 2 Farrier 3 0 1 DePalma 2 0 1 Hoell 3 0 2 Jellison 3 0 0 Thomas 3 0 1 Berger 3 0 1 Kentz 3 0 0 Copelli 0 0 0 Fetsko 1 0 0 Glick 2 0 0 Mattas 2 0 1 Legge 0 0 0 Linguen 3 0 0 Huss 0 0 0 Marinck 0 1 0
Totals 24 3 5 Totals 27 1 8Derry Area 210 000 0 — 3 5 1South Park 000 100 0 — 1 8 1 Doubles: Berger, Bateman, DePalma, Meloy. Strikeouts by: Berger-5; Mesick-10 Base on balls by: Berger-0; Mesick-2 Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Kristen Mesick
