Don’t look now, but the Derry Area girls’ basketball team is 3-1 in WPIAL Section 3-AAA.
With three players in double figures in scoring, Derry Area defeated host Shady Side Academy, 68-41, in Friday night’s section matchup.
The Lady Trojans took control of the game early with a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter.
DA (6-4 overall) was led by Tiana Moracco with 20 points. The Lady Trojans also got 13 from Hannah Wedow, and 10 by Danielle Mullen.
DA’s junior varsity won, 44-10.
The Lady Trojans continue section play Monday with another away game against Steel Valley.
DERRY AREA (68)
