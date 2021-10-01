The Derry Area girls’ tennis team scored a big 3-2 home victory against Greensburg Salem during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 game played on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans picked up a pair of singles victories and one in doubles action. Danielle Dominick topped Paige Storkel, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at first singles, while Elizabeth Kott beat Chelsea Stabile, 6-4, 6-3, at second singles. The tandem of Aubre Duffey and Amelia Sobota beat Emma Grimm and Ava Lake, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at second doubles.
Angela Kobuck, of Greensburg Salem, beat Emily Main, 6-2, 6-3 at third singles, while Juliana Stabile and Jade Mazzoni of Greensburg Salem topped Amber Platt and Kelly Burd, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, at first doubles.
Derry Area will close out the season on Monday at Jeannette for a section match against the Lady Jayhawks.
DERRY AREA 3,
GBG. SALEM 2
SINGLES – Danielle Dominick (Derry Area) d. Paige Storkel, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Elizabeth Kott (Derry Area) d. Chelsea Stabile 6-4, 6-3; Angela Kobuck (Gbg. Salem) d. Emily Main, 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES – Juliana Stabile-Jade Mazzoni (Gbg. Salem) d. Amber Platt-Kelly Burd, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Aubre Duffey-Amelia Sobota (Derry Area) d. Emma Grimm-Ava Lake, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
