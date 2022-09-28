Derry Area’s girls’ volleyball team swept Neighborhood Academy 3-0 during Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 match. The Lady Trojans won in straight games 25-9, 25-14, 25-7, to improve their record to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the section.
Ally Louks led the Lady Trojans with four aces while Madison Repak recorded three. Isabella DePalma register six kills just one ahead of teammate Mulah O’Hanlon’s four. Derry Area JV team also won as it swept Neighborhood Academy 2-0. The Trojans were led by Mikah Horwat with two kills. Cassidy Dunlap led Derry Area with 11 aces, while teammates Gabrielle Sisak had six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.