The Derry Area girls’ tennis team scored a big, home Senior Night exhibition victory, 5-0, against Jeannette on Monday.
The Lady Trojans honored Leah Perry, Tara Perry, Bella David and Allison Johnston in the Senior Night win. Derry Area lost just four games in the sweep.
“These girls have been part of this program for years and to have their season wind down this way was absolutely awesome,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “I am very proud of our entire lineup, as the girls played consistent and almost mistake-free tennis the whole match.”
Tara Perry and Elizabeth Kott earned wins in straight games against Sophia Marcelli and Vanessa Merman at second and third singles, respectively. Leah Perry topped Kenzie Parkinson, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles.
Johnston and Danielle Dominick topped Maddy Lint and Kylie Tabor, 6-1, 6-1, at first doubles, while Emily and Kelly Burd beat Mallory Vaneri and Reagan Kuhn, 6-0, 6-1.
“It has been a wonderful experience watching these girls grow on the courts and mature as young ladies as our season has progressed,” Perry said. “I am very proud of each and every member of this team.”
———
DERRY AREA 5,
JEANNETTE 0
SINGLES — Leah Perry (DA) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-0, 6-1; Tara Perry (DA) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Kott (DA) d. Vanessa Merman, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Allison Johnston-Danielle Dominick (DA) d. Maddy Lint-Kylie Tabor, 6-1, 6-1; Emily Main-Kelly Burd (DA) d. Mallory Vaneri-Reagan Kuhn, 6-0, 6-1.
