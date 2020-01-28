The Derry Area girls’ basketball team is starting to put things together as the regular season winds down.
The Lady Trojans’ most experienced players showed the kind of chemistry that comes from several seasons of playing together, and sophomore guard Tiana Moracco showed her potential as a scorer as Derry Area downed visiting Shady Side Academy, 64-34, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA contest Monday.
Derry Area seniors Hannah Wedow, Olexei Nuttall, Danielle Mullen and Kamryn Kelly each finished with two or more assists as the Trojans (8-3, 11-7) efficiently distributed the ball in transition and half-court sets.
“Whenever you come in as a new coach, one of the hardest things for everybody to adjust to is the offensive schemes,” DA head coach Gene Brisbane said. “We’re still working on that.
“Tonight, I thought we distributed the ball really well. We saw each other really well. We had some real nice fast-breaks.”
Moracco led all scorers with 26 points while Kelly added 20 to go along with a dozen rebounds.
Moracco was the beneficiary of some of the assists dished out by her senior teammates, but also created shots on her own. Of her 26 points, 21 came in the second and third quarters as the Lady Trojans pulled away.
“She’s really come into her own,” Brisbane said of Moracco. “I think she realizes what she can do out there and how good of a player she can be.
“She’s a sophomore, so she could end up being a very good player. But she also knows there’s a price to pay to be that good. If she’s willing to pay that price, she could be a very good player.”
The young Shady Side Academy squad wasn’t as crisp with its ball movement, relying more on dribble penetration to generate scoring chances.
Without a senior on the roster and with only one player who entered this season with any significant varsity experience, head coach Caroline Fitzgerald is looking forward to watching her young team grow from some rough outings like Monday’s.
“This is kind of a rebuilding year for us,” she admitted. “We had a really wonderful season last season with a great class of seniors that made it to the WPIAL championship.
“All those seniors graduated and on our team this year, we only have one true player, Nyla, who had varsity experience last year. We had a couple that were on the team, but didn’t see a lot of time.
“We have a lot of girls that are new to basketball...new to varsity basketball. They’re starting to find their stride together.
“If we could play another season on top of this one right in a row, I think we’d just continue to improve. We’re excited to have everybody come back and have another year with this team.”
Junior guard Nyla Rozier paced the Indians with 15 points, and sophomore Natalie Stevens added 10. Stevens also pulled in nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The duo posted those scoring numbers against a defense focused primarily on stopping them.
“If you don’t concentrate on 55 (Stevens) and 24 (Rozier), you’ll lose, because they can score,” Brisbane said. “I know 24, in her last three games she was over 20, and one game 30.
“We focused on them, we really did, and we didn’t worry too much about the other people. But if you don’t play them that way and you just let them go, they’ll score.”
Derry Area held the Indians to only one point over a span of nearly six minutes in the first quarter, building a 13-3 edge. Shady Side Academy wouldn’t cut the Lady Trojans’ lead to less than six the rest of the way and trailed by 20 at halftime.
The Lady Trojans extended the margin using a 12-5 run to open the third quarter, with Moracco accounting for 10 points during that span.
“I think they’re having a tremendous season and they’re playing so well together,” Fitzgerald said of the Lady Trojans. “I think of all the teams we’ve seen this year, they’re incredibly cohesive. They work together.
“They’re really a nice team. They’re tough to play against, but they’d be a fun team to watch.”
Getting back on track with a conference win was important for the Lady Trojans, who had dropped two of their last three section games and three of four overall.
“We’re just trying to get better and peak for the playoffs. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Brisbane said.
“We don’t want this to be as good as we can play. We still want to be able to play better. They definitely took a step forward in doing that.
“We still need to take care of the basketball better. We fouled too much. You’re going to foul, but a lot of the fouls we committed weren’t good fouls. They were reach-in fouls, things like that. We’ve got to clean that up.
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be. They know that, and we’re not satisfied.”
DA hosts Steel Valley (3-8, 6-12) in a section matchup Thursday (7:15 p.m.).
