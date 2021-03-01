The Derry Area girls were scheduled to play a road exhibition game this past weekend, but it was postponed.
The Lady Trojans were set to visit Valley, 6 p.m. Friday, but it did not take place. Derry Area scored its first win of the season at home against Valley, 54-16, on Jan. 21.
Derry Area is scheduled to close its season, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Saltsburg, a District 6 Heritage Conference school.
The Lady Trojans are 1-9 in conference play and 3-10 overall. They have wins in two of their past three games, lopsided victories at Jeannette and at home against Ligonier Valley prior to a loss against Blairsville at Derry Area.
