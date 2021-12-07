The Derry Area girls’ basketball team doesn’t set its expectations on wins and losses.
The Lady Trojans seek to show improvement each day.
That’s the message third-year coach Gene Brisbane is preaching to his team each day.
“We usually don’t talk about how many games are we going to win or are we going to make the playoffs,” Brisbane said. “We are just going to try to improve something each day, whether it’s an offensive concept or defensive concept. I have always felt that the gym was an extension of my regular classroom when I was teaching, so that’s how I approach it.”
Derry Area went 1-9 in section play and 3-11 overall during the 2020 season under the veteran Brisbane, who has coached high school basketball for 37 years, including a two-decade stint at Hempfield Area. In Brisbane’s first season at Derry Area, the Lady Trojans finished 14-9 overall and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Trojans will have to work with a new starting lineup this season.
Derry Area lost one starter to graduation, while another starter from last season decided not to play this year.
Brisbane said that means other players have to step up and play bigger roles this season.
“(Filling those two starting positions) is a matter of on-the-job training,” Brisbane said. “The players that will fill those positions have to grow up quick and handle the pressures of being a starter.”
Brisbane also said the Lady Trojans are also dealing with lower roster numbers this season, which presents another challenge.
“We only have nine players so it’s sort of all hands-on deck,” he said.
The Lady Trojans do bring back their leading scorer from a season ago in senior guard Tiana Moracco. Moracco averaged 19.9 points per game last season. Derry Area, as a team, averaged 37 points per game last season, so Moracco accounted for more than half of the team’s scoring.
“Each year (Tiana’s) role has gotten bigger and bigger, and she has responded to that very well,” Brisbane said. “This year will be her biggest challenge. We need her to do really well in all phases of the game.”
Brisbane said Moracco will be a major key to how the team will perform this upcoming season.
“(Tiana) needs to play in a way that can make everyone better around her as well because that’s what good players do,” he said. “She not only needs to score but she has to rebound, dish out assists, and play good defense.”
Brisbane also pointed to Moracco’s leadership.
“There is right way and a wrong way (to be a leader),” he said. “(Moracco) is more of a quiet type of leader and a leader by example. There are times when practice is over, and she’ll stay after and do some extra conditioning and shooting. That’s how you lead by example and she’s doing that.”
Despite the lower roster numbers, the Lady Trojans have other returners who saw significant playing time last season. The list includes sophomore guard Rachelle Marinchek. Brisbane said she will play a significant role on this year’s team.
“(Rachelle) saw considerable minutes last year and she needs to rise up to the next level this season,” he said.
Junior forwards Mara Lewis and Sara Bungard also return for the Lady Trojans this season. Lewis started the majority of the Lady Trojans’ games last season and Bungard saw significant minutes, as well, which will continue again this season.
Sophomore guard Samantha Gruska saw varsity action last year and will return this season to play a key role, as well.
There are also several new faces for the Lady Trojans. Three players who were injured are now healthy and on the team this season. Those three are senior guard Faith Shean, junior forward Lauren Hood and sophomore Allie Chamberlain. Brisbane said that the three players will add to the Lady Trojans’ depth.
“We are just trying to get whatever we can out of each person,” Brisbane said. “We try to play to the players strengths and try to make their weaknesses stronger.”
Another newcomer to the team this year is freshman guard Jane Huss. Brisbane is excited to see Huss in action this season, as the freshman recently became the first from Derry Area to ever qualify for the state meet in cross-country.
Brisbane said there is a different feel to the Lady Trojans this season following the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year.
“I think it’s a lot easier to plan ahead (this year) with practices and games,” he said. “I have talked to the girls’ numerous times about continuing to follow (COVID-19) protocol, making sure they are wearing masks in school, washing their hands, and maintaining social distancing.”
With the low roster numbers one illness or injury could jeopardize the season for Derry Area, so Brisbane wants to do his best to prevent that from happening.
“We don’t have much room for any kind of injury, illness, or anything else, so (the girls) have to be committed to practicing a healthy regimen throughout the season,” he said.
The Lady Trojans open their season 5 p.m. Friday against Jeannette at the Monessen Tipoff Tournament. They play tournament host Monessen, 3 p.m. Saturday. Derry Area will visit Apollo-Ridge on Dec. 15 before the Lady Trojans’ home opener, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 against Valley.
