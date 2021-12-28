The Derry Area girls’ basketball team was at it again.
The defensive-minded Lady Trojans put on another clinic during another lopsided win against Jeannette, 46-14, in an exhibition game played Monday at Derry Area.
Derry Area, which is 1-1 in section play, improved to 4-3 overall, as the Lady Trojans won for the third time in four games. Derry Area limited the opposition to fewer than 17 points for the fourth time this season — all wins — and for the third time in its previous four games. Derry Area is back in action, 6 p.m. Monday against Knoch during a home WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 contest. Knoch is 1-0 in the section and 3-2 overall.
Derry Area opened the season with a 35-point rout of Jeannette on Dec. 10 and the Lady Trojans beat the winless Lady Jayhawks (0-6) by 32 points 17 days later on Monday. Derry Area has allowed 27.6 points per game, which is tops in the classification and top-10 in the WPIAL.
Derry Area, with just nine players on the roster, has been competitive in all seven games this season.
Derry Area beat Jeannette twice, along with Valley and Leechburg, by an average margin of about 33 points. The Lady Trojans lost by a combined 12 points against Monessen and Apollo-Ridge, and they trailed by three points through three quarters against unbeaten Highlands before the Lady Golden Rams pulled away.
Derry Area had a sluggish start during its last win against Leechburg Area with just six first-quarter points. But that wasn’t the case on Monday.
Derry Area blasted Jeannette in the early going, as the Lady Trojans raced out to a 21-0 lead. Derry Area scored 21 first-quarter points and took a 27-4 lead into the halftime break. The Lady Trojans outscored Jeannette, 6-4, in the second quarter for the 23-point advantage at halftime. Derry Area added to its lead in the third quarter, besting Jeannette, 13-8, for a 26-point lead entering the fourth, en route to the Lady Trojans’ lopsided win.
Tiana Moracco led the charge with a game-high 18 points on nine field goals. Moracco’s nine field goals were two more than Jeannette had as a team. Mara Lewis was also in double figures for the Lady Trojans with 10 points. Moracco, the Lady Trojans’ leading scorer, has scored 157 points in seven games or 22.4 points per game. She has 898 points, just 102 away from 1,000 for her career.
Frankie Crosby led Jeannette with nine points.
———
JEANNETTE (14)
Bass 0-0-0; Rigney 0-0-0; Lock 1-0-3; Vincent 1-0-2; Crosby 4-0-9; Ramsey 0-0-0; Wright 1-0-2; Jones 0-0-0. Totals, 7-0(7)—14
DERRY AREA (46)
Shean 1-0-2; Marinchek 2-0-4; Moracco 9-0-18; Hood 0-0-0; Lewis 2-6-10; Bungard 0-0-0; Gruska 0-2-2; Huss 3-0-6; Chamberlain 2-0-4. Totals, 19-8(9)—46
Score by Quarters
Jeannette 0 4 8 2 — 14 Derry Area 21 6 13 6 — 46
Three-point field goals: Lock, Crosby
