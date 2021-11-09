Five Derry Area players recently received WPIAL honors.
Megan Baker, Hannah Ruffner, Sasha Whitfield, Faith Shean and Marissa Weimer were all selected as WPIAL Class 2A, All-Section 5 All-Stars for the 2021 season. Baker, Ruffner and Whitfield were all First Team picks. Shean was recognized on the second team and Weimer the third team.
Baker was the Lady Trojans’ 5-foot-5 senior setter, while Ruffner a 5-foot-6 senior outside hitter. Whitfield, the Lady Trojans’ 5-foot-5 junior outside hitter. Shean was Derry Area’s 5-foot-3 senior libero, while Weimer is a 5-foot-4, senior defensive specialist.
Whitfield paced the Lady Trojans offensively with 145 kills, while Ruffner followed with 138 kills. Baker dished out 395 assists, while Shean had 247 digs, defensively. Weimer also posted 95 digs defensively for the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season, but the Lady Trojans suffered a 3-1 loss against Brentwood Area during the WPIAL Class 2A play-in round at Deer Lakes High School. The Lady Trojans finished 6-8 overall. Derry Area also fell in its first playoff match the previous two seasons, including a loss in the play-in round in 2020.
The Lady Trojans ended 6-6 in the section this season. They alternated wins and losses through the first six matches before winning two straight. But the Lady Trojans lost five of their final six matches of the season, including the playoff setback against Brentwood Area.
Ruffner, Shean, Baker and Weimer all ended their volleyball careers at Derry Area, but Whitfield, a three-year starter, is set to return for her senior season next year.
