The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team rebounded from a loss one day ago with a road WPIAL Class 2A Section 5 sweep of Valley.
Also in Class 2A, Section 5 play on Tuesday, South Allegheny swept Ligonier Valley.
Derry Area suffered a 3-0 exhibition sweep against Greater Latrobe a day earlier, but the Lady Trojans responded with a sweep of their own. Scores were 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16.
Hannah Ruffner led the Lady Trojans with 10 kills, while Sasha Whitfield followed with eight kills. Faith Shean led the charge defensively with 19 digs, while Alayna Williams tallied four aces and Megan Baker 23 assists.
Ligonier Valley scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-19 in favor of South Allegheny.
Alexa Harding had nine points to lead Ligonier Valley (2-3, 2-4), while Sarah Sheeder followed with seven. Haley Stormer posted six kills, while Lizzy Crissman tallied six kills and four blocks. Saylor Clise distributed 10 assists.
South Allegheny’s junior varsity team also won with a sweep, 25-6 and 28-26.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team needed the maximum three games to dispatch Valley. Scores were 25-19, 23-25 and 15-7. Ally Loucks led the JV Lady Trojans with seven kills, while Katie Dunlap posted seven digs.
Derry Area is scheduled to host South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a section match. Ligonier Valley is slated to host Derry Area, 7:30 p.m. Monday, also in section action.
