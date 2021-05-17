Derry Area softball coach John DePalma wants his Lady Trojans to develop an edge, or a chip on the team’s collective shoulder.
He knows the Lady Trojans have the talent. Now, they’ll have a chance to put it all together.
The No. 9-seeded Lady Trojans will meet No. 8 South Park, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Norwin Senior High School in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs.
“We’re capable of doing it and winning a ballgame,” DePalma said. “We just have to finish fully. We can’t just have strong pitching and weak hitting, and vice-versa. We have to maintain consistency and we have to be ready to go.”
Derry Area is back in the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth consecutive season played after the Lady Trojans closed the regular season with a 6-4 record in section play and a 6-6 overall mark. Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in the last three seasons played.
“We don’t have a chip on our shoulder, and I wish we did,” DePalma said. “I want these girls to have a chip on their shoulder, and some of them do … they want it. But there’s been a history, and we need to develop that chip, and that’s what I’m trying to instill in them. We have some ball to play and the girls know we have a tough road ahead.”
DePalma, a former Derry Area boys baseball assistant, took over the softball program following the 2019 campaign, as he’s technically in his first played, and second overall season at the helm.
Derry Area finished with a winning record in section play for the first time since the 2003-04 season when the Lady Trojans went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs. During the 2003-04 campaign, Derry Area scored 37 runs to open the season. This year’s team eclipsed that mark with 40 runs in the first four games of the current season.
This season, Derry Area scored lopsided section wins against playoff qualifier Valley (14-4 and 11-0), in addition to Shady Side Academy (20-1 and 12-0) and East Allegheny (18-0 and 18-2), as the Lady Trojans outscored those three opponents by a combined 93-7 margin.
“We kind of celebrated that a little bit,” DePalma said. “We’re capable of putting the runs up. We just have to slow down certain parts of the game, put good at bats together and force the game to come to us.
“We’re not perfect, and we didn’t have perfect games. We made mistakes in the blowout games, too.”
The Lady Trojans suffered their four setbacks against Deer Lakes and North Catholic, the top two teams in the section.
North Catholic is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A, while Deer Lakes is No. 5, as the Lady Trojans fell to their section opponents by a combined 23-7, though they lost both games to North Catholic by a combined 6-3 margin. They were outscored 43-16 in six defeats this season, including a 7-6 exhibition against Southmoreland and a 13-3 loss versus Marion Center.
“We did what we were supposed to do against specific teams, but against the better teams, we have to execute fully,” DePalma said. “It comes down to execution and we made some critical mistakes against North Catholic and Deer Lakes.”
Izzy DePalma is batting .564, while Abby Doperak hits .485 and Sarah Dettling is at .400. DePalma has seven doubles, while Doperak has four two-baggers and Carissa Bateman is batting .375 with three doubles. Alanna Meloy has five doubles, Maddie Berger is one back with four and Alexis Jellison has three two-baggers.
DePalma has three home runs and a team-best 17 RBI, while Bateman also has three homers and 13 RBI. Meloy and Berger have both driven home nine runs, while Shelby Glick has eight RBI and Dettling seven knocked in. Dettling has scored a team-high 15 runs, while Bateman has 14 and Doperak 13 runs. Meloy has 12 runs, while Jellison and DePalma have both scored 10 times.
Berger is 5-4 this year in the circle. She’s allowed 38 runs, 26 earned with 47 strikeouts and 18 walks in 59 innings pitched.
South Park finished 7-3 in section play and 8-6 overall, behind No. 4 Avonworth and even with No. 10 Keystone Oaks. The Lady Eagles lost by two runs against Avonworth on April 19 and they swept Keystone Oaks in the season series.
“South Park always has good teams and good athletics,” DePalma said. “I’m excited for our girls and I think the girls are excited to get into the playoffs. I just feel that we’re pretty fortunate to make the playoffs again. They’re doing their homework on us, we’re doing our homework on them, and we’re going to see how it all plays out.”
