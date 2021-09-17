The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team rebounded from a loss with a sweep of Steel Valley, while Ligonier Valley rallied in a big way beat Valley, 3-2, both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play. Also in local girls’ volleyball action, Penn-Trafford swept Greater Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 match.
Derry Area scores were 26-24, 25-15 and 25-20, as the Lady Trojans won after falling, 3-2, against Deer Lakes on Tuesday.
Hannah Ruffner led the Lady Trojans with 12 kills, while Sasha Whitfield followed with six and Makenzie Eades added three. Faith Shean had 11 digs defensively for the Lady Trojans, while Whitfield contributed seven. Megan Baker distributed 23 assists and she also added four aces.
Ligonier Valley lost the first and second games against Valley, 25-20 and 25-21. But the Lady Rams rebounded in a big way with victories in the final three games to seal the match win, 25-18, 25-14 and 16-14.
Haley Stormer had 12 kills, eight points and three aces to guide the Lady Rams. Ruby Wallace added 11 kills, while Abby Tutino posted 14 points with six aces. Alexa Harding had 11 points with five aces, while Sarah Sheeder put up 10 points and four aces. Lizzy Crissman also came up with two crucial blocks in the deciding set and Saylor Clise distributed 23 assists for the Lady Rams, who improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in section play.
Penn-Trafford beat Greater Latrobe in straight games, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-6.
Elle Snyder and Anna Rafferty paced the Lady Wildcats, each with six kills. Maya Krehlik, Emma Blair, Lily Fenton and Paige Watson combined for nine kills. Fenton accounted for 20 assists and added an ace. Bailey Watson set the bar defensively with 15 digs, while Krehlik and Fenton added nine digs apiece. Shallyn Shank also posted five digs for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Wildcats’ junior varsity team also lost in straight games, 25-10 and 25-23.
Mikenna Marino paced the JV team with five kills, while Chara Mongelluzzo contributed three and Mackenzie Myers followed with two. Setter Ava Krehlik was responsible for 11 assists and Macie McHugh had an ace. McHugh also led Greater Latrobe defensively with 10 digs, while Mia Myers followed with eight. Marino also added six digs for the JV Lady Wildcats.
The Derry Area junior varsity team also swept Steel Valley, 25-22 and 25-13.
Mikah Horwat led the JV Lady Trojans with three kills, while Ally Loucks followed with two. Katie Dunlap posted five digs and Alayna Williams five aces.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team also needed the maximum number of games to defeat Valley, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-11.
Marley Bergman led the Ligonier Valley JV team with nine points and an ace, while Morgan Smith had six points with an ace. Lacy Sosko posted five kills and Teagan Peltz-Palko dished out seven assists.
Ligonier Valley travels to South Allegheny on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe competes in the Penn-Trafford Tournament on Saturday, but the Lady Wildcats will square off with Derry Area, 7:30 p.m. Monday in a non-conference showdown between the backyard rivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.