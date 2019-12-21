Getting a game-high 18 points from Tiana Moracco and a double-double by Kamryn Kelly, the Derry Area girls’ basketball team picked up an exhibition home win over a very good Homer-Center team, 51-36, Friday night.
The Lady Trojans trailed by two points at halftime (26-24), but outscored Homer-Center, 27-10, in the second half.
“I am very proud of our team,” said DA head coach Gene Brisbane. “To be able to win two games in less than 24 hours is not easy to do.”
Derry Area was coming off a 43-35 victory over East Allegheny on Thursday in WPIAL Section 3-AAA play. The Lady Trojans are now 4-3 overall (2-1 section).
Homer-Center was led by Kennedy Page, who had 14 points that included four threes.
Next up for DA is the Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament next Friday and Saturday (Dec. 27-28).
The Lady Trojans face Belle Vernon Area on Dec. 27 (4:30 p.m.) and Bishop Canevin on Dec. 28 (12:30 p.m.).
———
HOMER-CENTER (36)
Page 5-3-14; Walbeck 0-0-0; Kochman 1-2-5; Sardone 3-1-7; Kosmack 3-1-7. Totals, 12-7(15)—36
DERRY AREA (51)
Wedow 3-2-8; Nuttall 1-0-2; Mullen 1-0-2; Moracco 6-4-18; Kelly 5-3-13; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 4-0-8. Totals, 20-9(20)—51
Score by Quarters Homer-Center 9 17 5 5 — 36 Derry Area 15 9 15 12 — 51
Three-point field goals: Moracco-2; Page-4, Kochman
