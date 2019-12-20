Derry Area girls’ basketball coach Gene Brisbane was hired in August, so he didn’t have much time to work with his team before the season started.
Six games in, he’s happy with what he sees from the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area rallied from a first-half deficit and pulled away in the second half to defeat visiting East Allegheny, 43-35, during a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game Thursday.
“We’re still trying to get better every day,” Brisbane said. “The strides that they’ve made to this point are just great.”
Derry Area improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in section play, good for fourth place, as the Lady Trojans played their final section game of 2019. They have an exhibition home game today (5:30 p.m.) against Homer-Center and a holiday tournament at Mount Pleasant before continuing with section play Jan. 3 at Shady Side Academy.
“It’s always good to win a home game,” Brisbane said. “You have to win your section home games.
“We don’t have too much time to celebrate. Homer-Center is a really good team.”
Brisbane has spent more than 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 years as the girls’ coach at Hempfield Area through 2010. Brisbane, who won his 330th career game on Thursday, is DA’s third coach in as many years.
Last year, under Matt Regula, the Lady Trojans were in the WPIAL Class 3A playoff hunt until late in the regular season. They finished with a 7-7 mark in section play and a 9-11 overall record.
“I think they’re hungry,” Brisbane said of this year’s group. “I think they just want to do well.”
They responded to a first-half deficit on Thursday.
Derry Area fell behind, 11-7, in the first quarter and trailed, 20-17, at halftime. But the Lady Trojans outscored East Allegheny, 26-15, in the second half and pulled away for an eventual eight-point victory. They limited East Allegheny to just 35 points and single-digit offensive outputs in three of four quarters.
“I was very proud of our girls because we hung in there,” Brisbane said. “There were a lot of breaking points in that game that could’ve gone one way or the other, but we stayed the course and kept our heads in it.”
Hannah Wedow led the Lady Trojans with a game-high 15 points. Danielle Mullen followed with nine points, and Tiana Moracco added eight. Kamryn Kelly also contributed seven points for the Lady Trojans.
Amaia Johnson led East Allegheny (1-2, 2-4) with 13 points while C’Keiyah Marshall followed with nine. Johnson had 11 points in the first half, but was limited to a pair of free throws in the second half and fouled out with 4:16 to play.
“Last year when (Derry Area) played (East Allegheny), Johnson outscored the whole team,” Brisbane said. “That wasn’t going to happen tonight.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of knowing where she was. She got loose a few times,and showed what she can do if you don’t pay attention to her. I thought we paid attention to her pretty well. She’s a great player.”
East Allegheny extended its halftime lead to 24-19 two minutes into the third quarter, but the Lady Wildcats managed two free throws in the final six minutes. Derry Area had seven of the final nine points of the quarter to forge a 26-26 tie heading into the fourth.
“We were doing different things defensively, but we always had someone on Johnson,” Brisbane said. “Offensively, we were a little bit stagnant, so at halftime we put in a little more cutting and screening because (East Allegheny) plays a really nice matchup.”
Derry Area outscored East Allegheny, 17-9, in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Moracco opened the fourth with a three-pointer to put the Lady Trojans ahead for good. But perhaps the most significant stretch of the quarter came on a missed free throw.
Wedow missed a free throw with the Lady Trojans ahead, 30-28. The Lady Trojans grabbed the rebound and Moracco finished with a field goal to give DA a four-point lead. The Lady Trojans forced an East Allegheny turnover on the Lady Wildcats’ next trip down the floor, and Wedow responded with a three-pointer to make it a 35-28 game.
East Allegheny closed the gap to 35-32, but another missed free throw proved beneficial for the Lady Trojans.
This time, Mullen missed, but Kelly had an immediate putback to give Derry Area a six-point lead, 38-32, it wouldn’t relinquish. The Lady Trojans opened the second half 4 of 11 from the free throw line, but made four of their last six when it counted.
“We had a little more movement in the second half and that created more openings for us,” Brisbane said. “We run a play on the foul shots, it worked and we got the ball. We made some foul shots down the stretch.”
EAST ALLEGHENY (35)
Johnson 5-2-13; Ruffin 1-0-2; Ca. Marshall 2-3-7; Varner 1-0-2; C’K. Marshall 4-1-9; Tarrant 0-0-0; Hunter 1-0-2; Chrisler 0-0-0; McCaskie 0-0-0; Hallick 0-0-0; Lee 0-0-0. Totals, 14-6(12)—35
DERRY AREA (43)
Wedow 5-3-15; Nuttall 0-0-0; Mullen 3-3-9; Moracco 2-2-8; Kelly 3-1-7; Huber 1-0-3; Aukerman 0-1-1; Shean 0-0-0; DePalma 0-0-0; Doperak 0-0-0; Lewis 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 14-10(19)—43
Score by Quarters
East Allegheny 11 9 6 9 — 35 Derry Area 7 10 9 17 — 43
Three-point field goals: Wedow-2, Moracco-2, Huber; Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.