For most of this season, the Derry Area girls basketball team has struggled when opponents have applied pressure defense. Over the past few games, however, the Lady Trojans have turned the table, using their own press to force the opposition into mistakes.
That role reversal played out once again on Tuesday at home against Ligonier Valley, as Derry Area capitalized on a bevy of turnovers to cruise to a 56-29 exhibition victory.
“Defensively the last few games, even some of the games we lost, we’ve been trying to amp up the pressure, and force the other team to commit turnovers,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane noted. “We’re well aware of how turnovers can hurt you, because that’s pretty much one of our biggest flaws of the season.”
Courtesy of the non-section triumph, Derry Area improved to 3-9 — the Lady Trojans’ second straight win — while Ligonier Valley remained winless, falling to 0-13 overall
While the full-court press by the Lady Trojans created issues for the Lady Rams from the outset, the game shifted midway through the second quarter, as Derry Area turned a 15-15 tie into a 32-17 halftime advantage. That 17-2 surge was sparked by the Lady Trojans forcing the Lady Rams into live-ball giveaways.
“We also scored points off of those turnovers, which was important,” Brisbane added.
Derry Area junior Tiana Moracco led the way in the first half, as she scored 19 points. Moracco, who netted 10 of the 12 Derry Area points in the first frame, was briefly engaged in a shootout with Ligonier Valley’s Haley Boyd, who knocked down three shots from behind the arc and reached 11 points early in the second quarter when the Lady Rams pulled even.
From that point forward, though, Boyd was silenced, while Moracco made a pair of layups directly off turnovers, and also finished through contact on another bucket for an and-one opportunity. While Moracco missed the foul shot, the Lady Trojans corralled the rebound to extend the possession, and sophomore Mara Lewis quickly scored to create a four-point sequence. Derry Area junior Abby Doperak also contributed in the frame, as she scored six points, including a layup off another Lady Rams’ turnover to cap the 17-0 run.
Ligonier Valley junior Abby Painter finally snapped the Rams’ scoring drought with a hoop with just five seconds remaining in the quarter, but the late basket did not provide any momentum for the Lady Rams.
The Lady Rams failed to score in the third quarter, as Derry Area’s defense suffocated Ligonier Valley. Brisbane also made an adjustment that paid dividends, as he shifted Emma Huber to guard Boyd, instructing her not to leave the Lady Rams’ junior to help elsewhere.
Huber not only executed the defensive assignment to perfection, but she found her offensive rhythm in the stanza, as she scored nine points, including a three-pointer from the top of the key. Derry Area’s subsequent basket, a backdoor layup by Moracco, extended its lead to 47-17, enacting the mercy rule and a running clock for the rest of the contest.
Moracco once again paced the Lady Trojans in scoring, as she netted a game-high 27 points.
“She works hard for her points,” Brisbane stated. “She makes a lot of nice individual moves. She’s able to get shots for herself.”
He also credited Moracco’s length, as a 5-foot-9 guard, for deflecting balls and creating turnovers on the defensive side of the floor.
Huber, meanwhile, netted 15 points, including 12 in the second half. Her offense has progressed significantly from the start of the season, as she’s providing a much-needed complimentary option to Moracco.
“It’s real big for her. She has gotten much more comfortable with herself on the court, and she’s now able to see — the shots that she’s taking are all good shots,” Brisbane explained. “She’s shooting with a lot more confidence, too.”
Doperak scored eight points for the Lady Trojans, but left early in the fourth quarter with an injury when she went to the floor in pursuit of a loose ball. She was undergoing tests for a possible concussion.
“In the scrum, she got knocked back really hard and she smacked the back of her head off the floor,” Brisbane said, describing the incident.
Boyd paced the Lady Rams with 16 points, while Painter provided eight points and seven rebounds. No other LV player scored more than three points, but junior Lizzy Crissman contributed four blocked shots, while freshman Madison Marinchak dished out four assists.
The contest featured just eight combined free throws, with the Lady Rams hitting two of their four attempts, while the Lady Trojans failed to convert any of their four free throws.
“The referees kind of let us bang around a little bit, I think. They could’ve called more fouls, but they didn’t,” Brisbane said.
While Derry Area’s originally-scheduled contest on Wednesday at Apollo-Ridge has been cancelled because of conflicting mask policies, the Lady Trojans will host District 6 Heritage Conference opponent Blairsville, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Although Derry Area opted not to participate in the WPIAL playoff open tournament, Brisbane stated that the Lady Bobcats present a comparable challenge to the caliber of opponent Derry Area could’ve faced in the first round of the postseason.
Additionally, Derry Area will play a Class 4A Section 1 game at Valley, which also opted out of the playoffs, on Friday, before concluding at home against Saltsburg next Tuesday. Saltsburg, which also competes in the District 6 Heritage Conference, is led by head coach Tiara Stossel, a former Seton Hill basketball standout who Brisbane watched closely during his time as a coach at the university.
“We’re looking at all of the games we have left as playoff games. As it is, we might be able to end up playing more games by not being in the playoffs than if we were,” he said. “If your team is in the playoffs and you lose, how much motivation and energy are the girls going to have to want to play any more games after they lose. This way, we don’t have that situation.
“Not one time have they given an indication that they were tired of this or didn’t want to do it anymore,” Brisbane continued. “I’m really proud of them for their attitude and their energy level and their effort.”
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to finish the ledger with a pair of road contests – at Belle Vernon Area tonight, and at Elizabeth-Forward on Thursday.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (29)
C Woods 1-0-2; Crissman 0-0-0; Boyd 6-1-16; Painter 4-0-8; Griffin 0-0-0; Mayers 0-0-0; Marinchak 1-1-3; A Woods 0-0-0. Totals, 12-2(4)—29
DERRY AREA (56)
Huber 6-0-15; Moracco 13-0-27; Doperak 4-0-8; Lewis 2-0-4; Meloy 1-0-2; Bungard 0-0-0; Gruska 0-0-0; Byers 0-0-0; Loucks 0-0-0; Legge 0-0-0. Totals, 12-0(4)—56
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 9 8 0 12 — 29 Derry Area 12 20 19 5 — 56
Three-point field goals: Huber-3, Moracco; Boyd-3
