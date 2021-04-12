Tara Perry helped the Derry Area girls track and field team to a second-place showing at the United Invitational on Saturday.
Perry grabbed the top spot in a pair of events, as the Lady Trojans, who placed second to Central Cambria, had seven athletes and two relays place in 12 events.
Perry won the high jump (5-0) and triple jump (34-3), while also placing second in the 100 hurdles in :17.05. Her sister Leah Perry took third in the long jump (15-6 3/4) and sixth in the 300 hurdles in :54.65.
Caitlyn Crook also enjoyed a strong day in the field, while Serena Slusarcyk did the same on the track. Crook took second in the shot (32-7) and third in the discus (97-1), while Slusarcyk placed second in the 100 (:13.00) and fourth in the 200 in :28.32. Sydney Williams placed fourth in the 400 (1:06.87), while Ashley Baker did the same in the triple jump (30-11) and Mara Lewis took fourth in the discus with an 87-2.
The Derry Area girls also placed a pair of relay teams. Williams, Slusarcyk, Leah Perry and Tara Perry took second in the 400 relay (:52.56), while Williams, Charity Peterman, Baker and Leah Perry took fifth in the 1600 relay with a 4:41.67.
Connor Quinlisk led the Derry Area boys, as he placed in three events. Quinlisk took second in the long jump (20-1), third in the 200 (:24.34) and fourth in the 100 with a :11.82. Keith Rager also placed in a pair of events for the Trojans, taking second in the discus (127-3) and third in the shot with a 40-8 1/2.
The Ligonier Valley girls placed four athletes and two relays in eight events.
Tatum Hoffman led the charge with a first-place finish in the long jump (15-8), in addition to a pair of runner-up efforts in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump at 32-10 1/2. Maddie Smith placed fourth in both the 1600 (5:42.84) and 3200 (12:35.48), while Mara Myers took sixth in the 1600 (6:07.96) and Paige Caldwell the same in the discus with an 81-3. The Lady Rams’ 3200 relay team took third (11:02.74), while the 400 relay team placed sixth in :56.70.
Wesley Smykal and Jonathan Manges led the Ligonier Valley boys, both with a first-place finish. Smykal won the high jump (5-10) and Manges the pole vault with a 12-0. Miles Higgins placed second in the javelin (165-2), while Ivan Wieczorek took fourth in the discus with a 112-6. The Rams’ 3200 relay team took fifth (9:14.30), while the 1600 relay team came in sixth in 3:50.38.
Derry Area is scheduled to travel to Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m. Tuesday before a home meet against Valley on Thursday. Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Burrell, 4 p.m. Tuesday before another home meet against Leechburg Area on Thursday.
Derry Area swept Leechburg Area last week, while Ligonier Valley split a season-opening meet against Deer Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.