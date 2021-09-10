The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team opened its WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 slate with a 5-0 home victory against East Allegheny, while Deer Lakes upended host Ligonier Valley in the maximum five games also in the same section.
Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe’s early-season winning streak also came to an end, as Oakland Catholic swept the Lady Wildcats in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play.
Derry Area dominated the first two sets, 25-8 and 25-10 before posting a 25-20 victory in the third game against East Allegheny.
Hannah Ruffner led the way offensively. Sasha Whitfield, Makenzie Eades and Isabella DePalma followed with three kills apiece for the Lady Trojans, who are 1-0 this season and seeking a 21st consecutive post-season berth.
Faith Shean paced Derry Area defensively with six digs, while Whitfield followed with five. Megan Baker tallied six aces, Ruffner posted five and Whitfield four. Baker also guided the Derry Area offense, distributing 18 assists.
Ligonier Valley won the first two games by identical 25-21 margins before Deer Lakes rallied with the next three victories. The Lady Lancers won 25-21, before a 25-17 victory and a 15-9 clincher.
Haley Stormer led the charge for Ligonier Valley with 22 kills, two blocks and 15 service points with four aces. Abby Tutino also added 11 service points and four aces, while Saylor Clise distributed 25 assists.
Greater Latrobe (1-1, 2-1) opened its season with a win against Laurel, followed by a section victory against Norwin earlier this week.
Greater Latrobe never got its offense in sync against Oakland Catholic, as the Lady Wildcats were plagued by unforced errors. Scores were 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22.
Anna Rafferty paced the Greater Latrobe offense again with eight kills, followed by Elle Snyder, Emma Blair and Paige Watson, each with five kills, while Maya Krehlik contributed a pair. Lily Fenton distributed 21 assists, and led Greater Latrobe from the service line with two aces. Bailey Watson led the Lady Wildcats defensively with 12 digs. Krehlik followed with eight, while Fenton put up seven digs and Shallyn Shank four.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also lost in straight games, 25-17 and 25-23.
Mikenna Marino and Chara Mongelluzzo set the bar for the JV team, each with five kills, while the latter added two aces. Ava Krehlik added another three kills, while Mia Myers, Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz, Ashley Deniker and Macie McHugh combined for five kills.
Setters Ava Krehlik and Marino combined for 18 assists, while McHugh chalked up 11 digs. Mongelluzzo followed with 10 digs for the JV Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to compete in the Penn-Trafford Tournament on Saturday, and the Lady Wildcats return home Tuesday against Gateway.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team won in straight games, 25-13 and 25-12. Marley Bergman had 14 service points with five aces to lead the Lady Rams’ JV team. Teagan Peltz-Palko contributed 11 service points with three aces, while Lacy Sosko tallied five kills. Kya Hegan also dished out four assists.
Ligonier Valley (1-1), which swept East Allegheny earlier this week, is scheduled to continue section play at Steel Valley on Tuesday.
Derry Area also won the junior varsity match in straight games, 25-6 and 25-13.
Ally Loucks led the JV team with four kills, while Sophia Mazzoni followed with three. Gabrielle Sisak posted two kills, while Katie Dunlap had five aces and Cassie Byers three.
Derry Area is scheduled to participate in the Penn-Trafford tournament on Saturday morning before a section road match, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Lakes.
