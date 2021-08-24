The Derry Area girls’ tennis team opened the 2021 season with a 2-2 tie against Connellsville Area during an exhibition match played Monday at Derry Area.
The teams played a pro set to eight points, and the match ended in a tie after rain rolled into Derry Area on a warm summer afternoon.
Elizabeth Kott and Emily Main led the Lady Trojans, both with 8-0 victories against Morgan Adams and Aeriale Knopsider at first and second singles, respectively.
“Elizabeth and Emily played dominant, precise tennis and showed why they are two of the three captains this season, along with senior Kelly Burd,” said Derry Area coach Tom Perry. “We are a very young team this season, with the majority of our starters having very little varsity experience.”
Amber Platt, a first-year player, suffered a 7-3 defeat against Alyssa Kremposky, but she was battling back before rain entered the area. Kaelyn Washburn and Amelia Sobota had a 1-0 lead against Marek Deffibaugh and Madison McSheffery before rain entered the area. Aubre Duffy and Kelly Burd also lost a shortened doubles set, 7-5, against Ava McClean and Rachel Dally at first doubles.
“They played well and will get better each match,” Perry said. “I can guarantee that.”
Derry Area is back in action Wednesday at Windber Area in another exhibition match and again on Friday at Shanksville.
———
DERRY AREA 2,
CONNELLSVILLE AREA 2
SINGLES – Elizabeth Kott (DA) d. Morgan Adams, 8-0; Emily Main (DA) d. Aeriale Knopsider, 8-0; Alyssa Kremposky (CA) d. Amber Platt, 7-3
DOUBLES – Ava McClean-Rachel Dally (CA) d. Aubre Duffy-Kelly Burd, 7-5; Kaelyn Washburn-Amelia Sobota (DA) vs. Marek Deffibaugh-Madison McSheffery, rained out
