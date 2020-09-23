In what is now 23 years as Derry Area’s head girls’ volleyball coach, Brock Smith can only remember one where the Lady Trojans have gone into a season with so little experience.
Derry Area does have 10 letter-winners, but only two starters back from the team that finished 11-3 and as a section runner-up only to lose in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as the higher seed (No. 6) to Hopewell Area.
And those two returning starters — senior Alanna Meloy and junior Sydney Williams, who was named Third Team All-Section last year — are defensive specialists, one of which will be the libero this season.
“We haven’t had too many years like this where we pretty much have to start over again,” Smith conceded. “I think the only other time was maybe 11 or 12 years ago.”
The Lady Trojans graduated four starters and two other players after making it 20 consecutive seasons in the playoffs. Even greater than that were the numbers that some of them put up last year — like Rylee Ellis (122 kills, .490 hitting percentage, 35 blocks), Kamryn Kelly (103 kills, 84 digs, 32 service aces), Hannah Wedow (64 kills, 75 digs) and Haley Trice (220 assists, 27 aces).
Taking over as the setter is junior Megan Baker. Among the others who will — out of necessity — play more this season are seniors Kiley Latshaw (5-foot-7) and Lauren Angus (5-6), and junior Hannah Ruffner (5-6) at outside hitter, 5-foot-9 junior Tiana Moracco and 5-foot-8 senior Alyssa Berkhimer at middle hitter, and 5-foot-9 junior Makenzie Eades at right-side hitter.
“We have girls with some experience. It’s just that they didn’t start,” Smith pointed out.
“They lettered. They just didn’t get a lot of time last year.”
The other letter-winner is 5-foot-9 senior middle hitter Claire Dillon. Smith said that sophomore Sasha Whitfield is also expected to get on the court.
“There will be a role for all of those girls, depending on the need, score of the match, who we’re playing and things like that,” Smith indicated. “They definitely will be contributors this year.
“We just don’t have a lot of firepower like we did in the past. But these girls are intelligent and have the ability to play very well.
“We’re not going to out-hit teams. But I think we have enough volleyball knowledge that we can compete.
“We’re young. But I think, once we figure it out, I think we’ll be very competitive in our section. We don’t yet know what some of the teams are going to bring, but I think, if we play consistently and eliminate our errors, there will be an opportunity to do well.”
Right now, Smith sees Deer Lakes, East Allegheny and Valley as the teams to beat in WPIAL Section 5-AA.
“But,” he added, “I think it’s up for grabs this year. Even with the lack of varsity experience we have compared to the last few years, I think we have enough talent, if we eliminate the mistakes and control what we can and make the other teams play, I like our chances to at least compete for the playoffs and possibly the section.”
Under Smith, Derry Area has captured six section titles in 22 seasons. However, it’s been 13 years since the last one (2007).
There are also three teams new to the section — Steel Valley, South Allegheny and one that returned to the WPIAL after many years in District 6 in Ligonier Valley. Smith admitted to knowing little to nothing about them heading into the season.
“And,” Smith noted, “now that there are no tournaments this year, you can’t really get a feel for some of the other teams because you don’t see them.”
That’s the other variable in play here. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — not only with practices, but matches as well — have been many, going all the way back to the off-season and continuing through the summer and into fall.
“We got a little bit of a late start. And it’s a lousy year to be a senior,” Smith offered.
“Everything is just not the same. The matches and warmups are going to be different.
“Being in a match is one thing, but some of the players may have to sit out in a hallway if there’s a limit on the number of people allowed in the gym at the same time.
“We’ll see how it goes. It’s impacting anyone who plays a sport, no matter what.
“It’s good that the kids can at least play. But it’s going to be a completely different feel from what it was.”
One thing Smith hopes doesn’t change is Derry Area’s playoff run. But he says that the Lady Trojans must continue to improve.
“We’d like to at least get into the playoffs,” Smith stated. “I like what I see from our energy and enthusiasm, but we’ve got to play consistent volleyball.
“It’s just about the girls getting more experience and consistent in what they’re doing. We’re trying to do some of that in practices.
“We do have three girls who can serve pretty well and put the ball in play. We just need to limit our errors.
“We’ve gotten better in the past few weeks. It’s all about keeping the ball in play and communicating on the court.
“These girls work hard. They come to practice and put in the work.
“The girls work hard and they’re making strides toward getting better. I can see it every day.
“There is talent here. But we need the players to develop quickly and come together as a team.
“If we are able to find the right mix of players and work together, we could be a very good team” Smith concluded. “We will be better at the end of the season than we are at the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.