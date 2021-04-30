Please excuse Derry Area track and field coach Mark Curcio if he was a little concerned.
Entering the week, his Lady Trojans were set to square off at home with a playoff spot on the line against Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 finale. But that meet was twice postponed, first on Tuesday and later again today because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols that resulted in the district’s closure of the middle and high school complex through Saturday.
That put the Lady Trojans’ playoff status in limbo.
Curcio’s fears were alleviated on Thursday morning when the Lady Trojans, once again, qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Playoffs, along with the Ligonier Valley boys’ and girls’ teams.
“It was definitely a relief to make the playoffs because the girls deserved it,” Curcio said. “I wish the boys could’ve made it, as well. The girls have a larger team, but it’s also a deeper team. With the talent we have, we’re able to spread it out amongst all the events, which is why it’s a goal to get as far as we can this season in the playoffs.”
The Ligonier Valley boys and girls qualified for the playoffs during their first season back in the WPIAL in more than 50 years.
“We are very excited that we made the semifinals, as this is only our first year in the WPIAL,” Ligonier Valley assistant Trish Majhan said. “Going into this season, with a much smaller team than we are accustomed to, and with it being a very new team, we just weren’t sure what to expect.”
The Ligonier Valley and Derry Area girls will visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday to square off with the Lady Centurions, in addition to Quaker Valley and Waynesburg Central. The Ligonier Valley boys will also visit Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday, and compete against the Centurions, Waynesburg Central and East Allegheny.
The winners, on the boys and girls side, advance to the WPIAL Class 2A track and field championship, which is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Peters Township High School.
The Derry Area girls are 4-1 this season. The Lady Trojans opened the season with wins against Valley, Apollo-Ridge and Leechburg Area before a loss against Burrell, and another win versus Deer Lakes. The Lady Rams also topped Valley, in addition to Apollo-Ridge and Deer Lakes, but lost against Burrell. The Ligonier Valley boys defeated Burrell, Apollo-Ridge and Valley, but lost to Deer Lakes.
The Derry Area girls and boys both participated in the WPIAL Track and Field Team Championships in 2019, and both fell short of the title round. Two years ago, the Lady Trojans finished undefeated in section play for the second straight year, and won their third consecutive section championship.
“Heading into the season, it was a goal to make playoffs, and make a run at a WPIAL title,” Curcio said. “We knew with the team we had coming back and the girls signed up, that we had a legitimate opportunity. The next goal is to make the WPIAL finals, and we know we have a team that’s competitive, so we’ll take it from there.”
The Ligonier Valley girls captured the District 6 Heritage Conference dual-meet title in 2019 by going undefeated. But the Lady Rams finished second in the conference championship event.
The Ligonier Valley boys claimed the Heritage Conference dual-meet title and season-ending championship in 2019, while also taking the top Class 2A boys’ spot during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) event.
“We were also uncertain about how we would fare against new teams in the WPIAL that we hadn’t previously competed against in the past,” Majhan said. “We’re pleased and proud with how well our team has risen to the occasion.”
Because of the district-wide COVID-19 protocols, Derry Area will not be competing in Saturday’s WCCA Championships at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., while running finals will begin around noon. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, but it was moved to Saturday because of inclement weather.
“It’s extremely unfortunate, but I respect the decision,” Curcio said. “I understand, as a community, and (the track and field team) as an entity, represent the school district, so we have to do our part to help prevent, deter and stop the spread of COVID-19, sooner rather than later. I feel for the seniors.”
The Ligonier Valley boys and girls will compete in the WCCA Championships on Saturday morning, in addition to Greater Latrobe, locally.
“We always look forward to, and really enjoy going to, the WCCA meet every year,” Majhan said. “The WCCA meet always offers us a chance for tough competition, which will help best prepare for the semi-finals coming up on Tuesday.”
