Derry Area scored 11 of the game’s first 14 points against Freeport Area (7-1) during a girls basketball game played on Friday.
The problem was — the Lady Yellow Jackets put up the next 18 unanswered en route to a 53-43 victory in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup at Derry Area.
Lady Trojans’ head coach Gene Brisbane said the 18-0 run was a result of his team’s turnovers, which led to several fast break layups, and a cold shooting spell.
“It wasn’t even turnovers against the press; it was more turnovers in our offense,” he said. “This is something that’s happened to us all year, too. We get a dry spell where we get shots — they’re not bad shots — we just don’t make them.”
Freeport Area led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, 39-21.
But Derry Area (1-8) showed no signs of quitting.
The Lady Trojans rallied, cutting the deficit to five points, 44-39, with less than three minutes to play. However, Freeport Area responded with an 8-0 run to eventually close out its 10-point win.
“We played with a tremendous amount of effort in the second half. That’s all you can ask of your team,” Brisbane said.
Unfortunately, the game got away from the Lady Trojans in the second and third quarters. Brisbane said his team’s lack of in-game experience led to that two-quarter span in which Freeport Area outscored Derry Area, 35-16.
“We just get away from sticking with an offense,” he said. “If something’s not right there, we panic and we try to make something that isn’t there. That just comes from experience and playing more basketball, which they have to do.”
Tiana Moracco led Derry Area with 20 points. She had just three in the first half, but scored 10 in the fourth quarter as the Lady Trojans threatened a comeback.
Emma Huber chipped in eight points, making two three-pointers. Abby Doperak and Alanna Meloy each contributed six.
Brisbane lamented his team’s lack of balanced scoring in a 34-26 loss to Freeport Area on Feb. 8.
But his time around, Derry Area got “exactly what we need,” scoring wise.
“This is the first time that we’ve had that,” Brisbane said.
Moracco scored 18 in the last meeting between the two teams. The next highest scorer for Derry Area had three points that night.
“When the other (girls) score like they did tonight, it makes us a better team.”
That balanced scoring helped Derry Area to an eight-point lead to start the game. Meloy scored the contest’s first four points, with two layups each resulting from an offensive rebound. Then baskets by Sara Bungard and Doperak pushed Derry Area’s advantage to 9-2.
A crafty finish off the glass by Moracco around the 1:10-mark provided the Lady Trojans an eight-point lead.
Then, the Lady Yellow Jackets began to sting.
Melaina DeZort scored eight of her team-high 18 points during Freeport Area’s 18-0 run.
Grace Solis hit a long two-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to make it 11-7. Freeport Area made its next four field field goals — without any misses — to lead by four, 15-11.
Then DeZort and Leah Hartman each went 4-for-4 from the line, extending Freeport Area’s lead to 23-11.
“They rebounded well during that stretch,” Brisbane said. “We missed, they got the rebound and got points in transition.”
Finally, after more than seven minutes without scoring a basket, Huber dished it to Doperak for a long two-pointer off the glass. Huber later hit her first three of the game as Freeport Area led 25-16 at halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same from Freeport Area offensively — though Moracco started to come alive for Derry Area.
Freeport Area netted 14 of the third quarter’s first 19 points for an 18-point lead, 39-21.
Moracco scored the next six, including a trey, to pull Derry Area within 12.
The Yellow Jackets outscored Derry Area, 17-11, in the third, leading 42-27 with a quarter remaining.
Moracco drained a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. After a DeZort layup, Derry Area went on a 9-0 run, fueled a Huber trey and the Lady Trojans’ getting to the foul line.
Moracco sunk a pair to make it 44-39.
But two Derry Area turnovers led to four points on the other end, and Freeport Area closed on a 9-4 run to set the final.
“When you get it to that point, you’re in the game,” Brisbane said of his team’s pulling within five. “But then we had a couple breakdowns where we gave up layups at the other end. For the majority of the time we did some good things defensively, but there were a couple breakdowns. We gave up too many easy hoops, and we also allowed too many points in transition, in the first half especially.”
In the last meeting between these teams, Derry Area held Freeport Area to just 34. The Lady Yellow Jackets were averaging more than 46 points per game entering that contest.
Brisbane noted his team’s continued improvements.
“We have played much better these last four or five games,” he said. “Each game we do something a little bit better. And tonight, we had a really good first quarter and we had a good fourth quarter.”
Derry Area has two games left on its schedule. The Lady Trojans host Highlands, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Highlands won 40-24 in the first fixture this season.
Derry Area concludes the regular season with a road exhibition against Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Brisbane hopes the Lady Trojans can finish strong.
“We need to play four good quarters instead of two,” he said. “We still need to do a better job defensively. And offensively, we absolutely need to learn how to have some composure and run an offense. That’s what we would like to see before now and the end of the season.”
———
FREEPORT AREA (53)
G. Solis 3-1-8; Croney 0-0-0; A. Solis 8-1-17; DeZort 7-4-18; Kmetz 2-4-8; Volek 1-0-2; Skiba 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0. Totals, 21-10(18)—53
DERRY AREA (43)
Huber 3-0-8; Moracco 4-10-20; Doperak 3-0-6; Meloy 3-0-6; Bungard 1-0-2; Marinchek 0-0-0; Lewis 0-1-1; Gruska 0-0-0; Shean 0-0-0; Byers 0-0-0; Dunlap 0-0-0; Loucks 0-0-0; Legge 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 14-11(21)—43
Score by Quarters
Freeport Area 7 18 17 18 — 53 Derry Area 11 5 11 16 — 43
Three-point field goals: G. Holis; Huber-2, Moracco-2
