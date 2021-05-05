The Derry Area and Ligonier Valley girls’ track and field teams were each eliminated from the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs following losses in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans and Lady Rams visited Greensburg Central Catholic and battled the Lady Centurions, in addition to Quaker Valley and Waynesburg Central during the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Ligonier Valley got the better of Derry Area in the head-to-head battle between the local teams, as the Lady Rams scored a narrow 77-73 victory against the Lady Trojans. The Lady Trojans and Lady Rams both fell in head-to-head matchups against Quaker Valley, Waynesburg Central and host Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Lady Rams fell to Greensburg Central Catholic (86-64), in addition to Quaker Valley (88-62), and Waynesburg Central by an 85-65 margin. The Lady Trojans lost against Quaker Valley (91-58) along with Waynesburg Central (83-67) and Greensburg Central Catholic, 81-69. Quaker Valley won the meet and advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships, which is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Peters Township High School.
“Overall, I think we did really well in the meet,” Ligonier Valley assistant coach Trish Majhan said. “Each of the match-ups were close. For our first year in the WPIAL Semifinal meet, I think that we really held our own and we were competitive. We were able to have some depth, even with a much smaller team.”
Ligonier Valley and Derry Area both won nine events in the local head-to-head battle.
Maddie Smith won the 1600 (5:58.51) and 3200 (13:14.50) for Ligonier Valley, while Mara Myers took the 800 in 2:46.19. Tatum Hoffman captured the long jump (16-5 1/2) and triple jump (33-6), while Sarah Sheeder won the javelin (83-0) and Abby Painter the 400 in 1:04.72. Hoffman’s mark in the long jump was a personal best.
Ligonier Valley also won the 1600 relay and 3200 relay. The 3200 relay featured Clara Wallace, Smith, Myers and Hollie Queer.
Tara Perry captured the 100 hurdles (:16.72) and high jump (4-11) for the Lady Trojans, while Caitlyn Crook won the shot (32-7 1/2) and the discus with a 92-11. Serena Slusarcyk also picked up a win in a pair of individual events, taking the 100 (:12.98) and the 200 in :29.24. Ashley Baker claimed the pole vault (6-7) and Leah Perry won the 300 hurdles in :50.98. The Lady Trojans’ 400 relay team of Slusarcyk, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Sydney Williams also earned a win in :52.98.
Ligonier Valley won the 3200 relay against Greensburg Central Catholic, Waynesburg Central and Quaker Valley. Hoffman won in the high jump (4-11), long jump and triple jump against Greensburg Central Catholic, Quaker Valley and Waynesburg Central, while Sheeder took the javelin against the Lady Centurions.
Ligonier Valley also won the 1600 relay against Waynesburg Central, while Smith posted wins in the 1600 and 3200 and Paige Caldwell won the discus with an 86-0.
Derry Area took the 400 relay against Waynesburg Central, Greensburg Central Catholic and Quaker Valley, while the 3200 relay team of Charity Peterman, Emilee Steffey, Tessa Hayes and Emma Huber won against the Lady Raiders and Lady Centurions in 12:17.90.
Tara Perry won the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump (32-8) against Waynesburg Central, Greensburg Central Catholic and Quaker Valley. Leah Perry won the 300 hurdles against Waynesburg Central and the long jump (15-6 1/2) against Quaker Valley and Greensburg Central Catholic.
Crook captured the shot and discus against Waynesburg Central, Faith Heckathorn (79-2) won the javelin against Greensburg Central Catholic, while Slusarcyk took the 100 against the Lady Centurions and Quaker Valley.
“It was a phenomenal season with all things considered,” Derry Area coach Mark Curcio said. “Our goal was to make WPIAL finals and we fell a little short. I always tell the kids you have to earn your way to May and the reality is that only 20 teams out of 50-plus make it to the playoffs, and 16 will make it in each event at the WPIAL finals. I’m extremely proud of these girls and I’m even more excited about what the future holds.”
The Lady Trojans and Lady Rams both qualified during the final week of the regular season. The local teams were set to square off during a section showdown at Derry Area with a playoff spot on the line. But that meet was twice postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols at Derry Area. Both teams had similar one-loss section records, so the WPIAL sent the Lady Trojans and Lady Rams to the playoffs.
Ligonier Valley qualified for the playoffs during its first season back in the WPIAL in more than 50 years. The Ligonier Valley girls captured the District 6 Heritage Conference dual meet title in 2019 by going undefeated. But the Lady Rams finished second in the conference championship event.
The Derry Area girls participated in the WPIAL Track and Field Team Championships in 2019, and fell short of the title round. Two years ago, the Lady Trojans finished undefeated in section play for the second straight year, and won their third consecutive section championship.
———
WPIAL
Class 2A
Track and Field
Semifinals
(GIRLS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 77
DERRY AREA 73
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 10:57.80
100 hurdles – T. Perry (DA); :16.72
100 – Slusarcyk (DA); 12.98
1600 – Smith (LV); 5:58.51
400 relay – Derry Area; :52.98
400 – Painter (LV); 1:04.72
300 hurdles – L. Perry (DA); :50.98
800 – Myers (LV); 2:46.19
200 – Slusarcyk (DA); :29.24
3200 – Smith (LV); 13:14.50
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley; 4:33.80
Shot – Crook (DA); 32-7 1/2
Discus – Crook (DA); 92-11
Javelin – Sheeder (LV); 83-0
High jump – T. Perry (DA); 4-11
Pole vault – Baker (DA); 6-7
Long jump – Hoffman (LV); 16-5 1/2
Triple jump – Hoffman (LV); 33-6
---
GBG. CENT. CATH. 86
LIGONIER VALLEY 64
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 10:57.80
100 hurdles – Marquez (GCC); :17.22
100 – E Zambruno (GCC); 13:36
1600 – Brewer (GCC); 5:46.97
400 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; :53.67
400 – Landis (GCC); 1:04.51
300 hurdles – Brewer (GCC); :48.35
800 – Brewer (GCC); 2:30.89
200 – E Zambruno (GCC); :27.64
3200 – Brewer (GCC); 12:58.11
1600 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; 4:25.29
Shot – Dlugos (GCC); 38-9
Discus – Dlugos (GCC); 100-8
Javelin – Sheeder (LV); 83-0
High jump – Hoffman (LV); 4-11
Pole vault – Marquez (GCC); 7-7
Long jump – Hoffman (LV); 16-5 1/2
Triple jump— Hoffman (LV); 33-6
---
QUAKER VALLEY 88
LIGONIER VALLEY 62
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 10:57.80
100 hurdles – Johns (QV); :17.22
100 – Courtney (QV); :13.67
1600 – Cohen (QV); 5:47.31
400 relay – Quaker Valley; :52.18
400 – Cohen (QV); 1:04.25
300 hurdles – Johns (QV); :47.42
800 – Cain (QV); 2:32.91
200 – Courtney (QV); :28.81
3200 – Cohen (QV); 13:13.01
1600 relay – Quaker Valley; 4:25.29
Shot – Kuzma (QV); 35-7
Discus – Kuzma (QV); 118-8
Javelin – Johns (QV); 86-9
High jump – Hoffman (LV); 4-11
Pole vault – Commens (QV); 9-6
Long jump – Hoffman (LV); 16-5 1/2
Triple jump— Hoffman (LV); 33-6
---
WAYNESBURG CENT. 85
LIGONIER VALLEY 65
3200 relay – Ligonier Valley; 10:57.80
100 hurdles – Dean (WC); :18.65
100 – Basinger (WC); :12.92
1600 – Smith (LV); 5:51.29
400 relay – Waynesburg Central; :54.17
400 – Basinger (WC); 1:00.93
300 hurdles – Dean (WC); :52.76
800 – Litwinovich (WC); 2:43.42
200 – Basinger (WC); :26.82
3200 – Smith (LV); 13:14.50
1600 relay – Ligonier Valley; 4:33.80
Shot – Miller (WC); 30-7
Discus – Caldwell (LV); 86-0
Javelin – Miller (WC); 88-5
High jump – Hoffman (LV); 4-11
Pole vault – Shriver (WC); 11-1
Long jump – Hoffman (LV); 16-5 1/2
Triple jump— Hoffman (LV); 33-6
---
WAYNESBURG CENT. 83
DERRY AREA 67
3200 relay – Derry Area; 12:17.90
100 hurdles – T. Perry (DA); :16.72
100 – Basinger (WC); :12.92
1600 – Pester (WC); 6:22.98
400 relay – Derry Area; :52.18
400 – Basinger (WC); 1:00.93
300 hurdles – L. Perry (DA); :50.98
800 – Litwinovich (WC); 2:43.42
200 – Basinger (WC); :26.82
3200 – Pester (WC); 13:39.14
1600 relay – Waynesburg Central; 4:39.21
Shot – Crook (DA); 32-7 1/2
Discus – Crook (DA); 92-11
Javelin – Miller (WC); 88-5
High jump – T. Perry (DA); 4-11
Pole vault – Shriver (WC); 11-1
Long jump – Basinger (WC); 15-9
Triple jump— T. Perry (DA); 32-8
---
GBG. CENT. CATH. 81
DERRY AREA 69
3200 relay – Derry Area; 12:17.90
100 hurdles – T. Perry (DA); :16.72
100 – Slusarcyk (DA); :12.98
1600 – Brewer (GCC); 5:46.97
400 relay – Derry Area; :52.18
400 – Landis (GCC); 1:04.51
300 hurdles – Brewer (GCC); :48.35
800 – Brewer (GCC); 2:30.89
200 – E Zambruno (GCC); :27.64
3200 – Brewer (GCC); 12:58.11
1600 relay – Gbg. Cent. Cath.; 4:31.02
Shot – Dlugos (GCC); 38-9
Discus – Dlugos (GCC); 100-8
Javelin – Heckathorn (DA); 79-2
High jump – T. Perry (DA); 4-11
Pole vault – Marquez (GCC); 7-7
Long jump – L. Perry (DA); 15-6 1/2
Triple jump— T. Perry (DA); 32-8
---
QUAKER VALLEY 91
DERRY AREA 58
3200 relay – Quaker Valley; :11.31.80
100 hurdles – T. Perry (DA); :16.72
100 – Slusarcyk (DA); 12.98
1600 – Cohen (QV); 5:47.31
400 relay – Derry Area; :52.18
400 – Cohen (QV); 1:04.25
300 hurdles – Johns (QV); :47.42
800 – Cain (QV); 2:32.91
200 – Courtney (QV); :28.81
3200 – Cohen (QV); 13:13.01
1600 relay – Quaker Valley; 4:25.29
Shot – Kuzma (QV); 35-7
Discus – Kuzma (QV); 118-8
Javelin – Johns (QV); 86-9
High jump – T. Perry (DA); 4-11
Pole vault – Commens (QV); 9-6
Long jump – L. Perry (DA); 15-6 1/2
Triple jump— T. Perry (DA); 32-8
