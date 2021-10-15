The Derry Area and Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball teams both suffered WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 defeats on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans suffered a 3-1 setback against Valley, while Ligonier Valley lost in straight games against South Allegheny.
Valley beat Derry Area, 25-20 and 25-14 in the first two games before the Lady Trojans prevented the sweep with a 25-8 win. Valley closed it out with a 25-23 victory to earn the win. The Lady Trojans previously swept Valley on Sept. 21.
Sasha Whitfield led Derry Area with 12 kills, while Tiana Moracco followed with five. Marissa Weimer and Faith Shean guided the Lady Trojans defensively, both with 12 digs.
South Allegheny swept Ligonier Valley, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-13. It was South Allegheny’s second straight sweep of Ligonier Valley, as the previous one came on Sept. 21.
Haley Stormer posted seven kills and five points with three aces for the Lady Rams. Lizzy Crissman added four kills and two blocks, while Abby Tutino and Alexa Garfing each had five points and an ace. Saylor Crise also distributed seven assists.
South Allegheny also bested Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10.
Morgan Smith had 11 points with five aces to lead the JV Lady Rams. Marley Bergman had four kills and Teagan Peltz-Palko four assists.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team lost in the maximum three games, 30-28, 11-25, 10-15.
Derry Area is at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. South Allegheny swept the Lady Trojans earlier this month. Ligonier Valley will host Yough on Monday and Homer-Center on Tuesday in non-conference action before traveling to Derry Area on Thursday.
