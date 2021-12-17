The Derry Area girls’ basketball team might be small, but the Lady Trojans have proven mighty through four games.
Derry Area, which features just nine players on the roster, improved its record to .500, as the Lady Trojans raced out to big lead and scored a lopsided victory against visiting Valley, 47-11, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Thursday at Derry Area.
“I have nine players that all want to be here,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said. “In an earlier meeting, I told them “if your heart isn’t in this, I don’t want you to do it.”
“I know that the nine people I have are willing to do whatever we need to do. It’s really a lot of fun to coach a team like this because they’re so willing to learn and willing to improve.”
Derry Area is 1-0 in section play and 2-2 overall, as the Lady Trojans have battled with an opportunity to win all four games.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with a split at the Monessen Tournament last weekend. Derry Area routed Jeannette with a 35-point victory, but tournament host Monessen used a second-half comeback to beat the Lady Trojans by nine points the following day.
On Wednesday, Derry Area fell behind by 14 points at halftime during an exhibition against Apollo-Ridge. The Lady Trojans battled back, and they outscored the Lady Vikings by 11 in the second half, but were unable to complete the comeback, as Derry Area suffered a three-point loss.
“I was really proud of our team (Wednesday), the way they came back,” Brisbane said. “We’re playing really hard, with a lot of effort. They’re just a really nice group of young ladies to coach.”
The Lady Trojans took care of business on Thursday during their section opener against Valley for their second win of the season.
Derry Area went 1-9 in section play last season and 3-11 overall. The Lady Trojans’ lone section victory last season came against Valley during a 38-point rout. The Lady Trojans are already one win from matching last year’s season total through four games, though Brisbane isn’t worried about Derry Area’s record.
“We don’t really talk about wins and losses,” Brisbane said. “The biggest thing we talk about every day is how can we improve?
“That’s kind of how we’re approaching it. Whatever number of wins we end up with will be nice.”
Derry Area took it to Valley from the outset, as the Lady Trojans held a 22-5 lead through the first quarter. The Lady Trojans opened it to a 23-point halftime advantage, as Derry Area held a 32-9 lead at the break. Derry Area outscored Valley 15-2 in the second half.
“I thought we came out and played this team the way we should have,” Brisbane said. “We came out with real good intensity, real good pressure, it bothered them a lot and we just kept it up.”
Derry Area limited Valley to single digits in each quarter on Thursday. The Lady Vikings scored nine points in the first half alone, and Derry Area held Valley to zero field goals in the second half. The Lady Vikings didn’t score a point in the third quarter and they hit two free throws for their lone points of the second half.
Derry Area has limited the opposition to just 28 points a contest through four games, good for No. 2 in Class 4A behind Central Valley.
“Right now our defense is ahead of our offense and that’s OK,” Brisbane said. “I’ve been a defensive-minded coach for most of my career. Our goal is to try and hold a team to single digits in each quarter. We’ve been focusing on that and we’ve been doing OK with it. They’re starting to understand defense better in terms of positioning and coverages and everything like that.”
Tiana Moracco led the way again offensively with a game-high 26 points on 11 field goals, including a three-pointer and three free throws. Sara Bungard added six points for the Lady Trojans, while Rachelle Marinchek and Jane Huss both contributed four points.
Derry Area scored 22 first-quarter points. Moracco had 18 of the Lady Trojans’ 22 points and 20 of Derry Area’s 32 first-half points. She added six more points in the second half.
“I didn’t play (Moracco) much in the second quarter,” Brisbane said. “I didn’t play her much in the fourth quarter either.”
Moracco scored 27 points in the opener against Jeannette, 21 versus Monessen and 20 against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday. The senior standout is currently averaging 23.5 points per game through four contests.
“She’s playing very well,” Brisbane said. “This is my third year (at Derry Area) and she’s played well ever since I came here. The first year I was here, she was a sophomore, but she didn’t play like a sophomore and was our leading scorer. She was the leading scorer last year and she is again this year.
“Her game is pretty well rounded. She has some schools interested in her and I think there will be more. She’s going to make somebody a really nice player and she’s going to be an even better player in college.”
Derry Area is back in action, 7 p.m. Monday during another section game at Highlands. Highlands is 1-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall, as the Lady Golden Rams have outscored the opposition by a 19-point margin. Highlands swept Derry Area, 40-24, and 65-48, in a pair of section games last season.
The Lady Trojans seek another strong game against a strong section opponent.
“We have to continue to improve because if we don’t continue to improve, then maybe our best games have already been played, and we don’t want that,” Brisbane said.
VALLEY (11)
Jan Norman 0-1-1; Jad Norman 1-1-3; Kasten 0-0-0; Johnson 1-2-5; Albert 0-0-0; Trammell 0-0-0; Lyle 0-0-0; Berger 0-0-0; Ingram 0-0-0; Woody 0-0-0. Totals, 2-6(8)—11
DERRY AREA (47)
Shean 0-0-0; Marinchek 2-0-4; Moracco 11-3-26; Hood 0-2-2; Lewis 1-1-3; Bungard 3-0-6; Gruska 1-0-2; Huss 2-0-4; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 20-6(12)—47
Score by Quarters
Valley 5 4 0 2 — 11 Derry Area 22 10 9 6 — 47
Three-point field goals: Moracco; Johnson
