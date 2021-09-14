On paper, the Derry Area girls’ tennis team does not appear a match for experienced opponents.
But second-year head coach Tom Perry thinks reality may show otherwise.
“The team’s strengths are energy and enthusiasm,” said Perry, whose squad went 4-7 last year and did not reach the playoffs. “We don’t have a lot of experience we and don’t have much senior leadership.”
Perry said that the goal is to make the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Derry Area reached the playoffs eight straight seasons and 12 of the previous 13 years before missing out in 2020. They advanced to the district quarterfinals in 2018 and won their first playoff match since 2012 that season.
Perry wants to recapture that momentum with this year’s group.
“With the energy and enthusiasm we have with our youth, I believe that is going to knock on the door with a lot of teams,” Perry said. “They’re going to realize Derry Area is here to compete in every match. Enthusiasm is the core. Technique can be developed after the enthusiasm is in place.”
The squad lost four seniors, including experienced starters Leah and Tara Perry, No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Allison Johnston at first doubles.
Four of the 10 players on the roster are upperclassmen, with returning starters Emily Main and Kelly Burd as the lone seniors. They are captains along with junior returning starter Elizabeth Kott.
Sophomore Danielle Dominick has moved from playing second doubles last year to occupying first singles this season.
“Her mental toughness is unparalleled for someone of her age,” Perry said. “Her quickness and her tenacity has allowed her to move up that ladder.”
Her ability to cover the court is an advantage.
“She’s very consistent, and she gets to everything,” Perry said. “She actually wears everyone down.”
Kott has moved from third to second singles.
“Elizabeth is a very intellectual player,” Perry said. “She will try to position her shots accordingly. She has a backhand that, when she’s on, will certainly play with anyone in our section in the second singles spot.”
She also possesses a consistent serve, one of her strengths, Perry added.
After playing No. 1 doubles last year, Main has moved to No. 3 singles. She has good technique, Perry said, yet needs to be confident and “trust her technique.”
Burd and junior Amber Platt are at first doubles. Burd comes from a tennis family, as her two sisters played.
“Kelly is very steady,” Perry said. “She probably doesn’t realize her true potential. She’s a lot better than she gives herself credit for.”
Platt, a first-year player, is coachable — especially quick to correct mistakes — and hard-working, Perry added.
“She plays very smart,” Perry said. “She’s very aware of what she’s doing.”
Sophomore returnee Aubre Duffy and freshman Amelia Sobota are at No. 2 doubles. Duffy’s “energy and enthusiasm are what’s going to make her a very successful player for the next three years,” Perry said. “Amelia is a phenomenal athlete and hard worker.”
Sophomores Haley Duff and Kaelyn Washburn and freshman Paige King complete the squad. Duff and King are first-year players.
“I expect great things from them,” Perry said. “They’re eager to learn the sport. They show up to practice every day.”
Derry Area opened with a 1-1-1 record. The Lady Trojans tied Connellsville Area in a rain-shortened match, before a shutout of Windber Area. Burrell handed Derry Area its only loss of the season to this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.