Visiting Freeport Area used a big third quarter to pull away Monday and later withstood a Derry Area rally for a 49-42 WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 girls’ basketball victory.
Freeport, which is third in the section at 4-4 (5-8 overall), outscored the fifth-place Lady Trojans 18-4 in the frame to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter.
Derry Area (4-6 in section, 7-10 overall) — which has dropped four straight games — made things interesting in the fourth, starting the quarter with an 8-0 surge to cut the deficit to 41-39 with 5:26 remaining.
Freeport Area, however, followed with an 8-3 run to take control, with six of those points coming on free throws. The visitors finished just 11 of 21 (52.3%) from the charity stripe while Derry Area only managed to shoot four foul shots for the contest, making three.
Freeport Area built an early lead, outscoring the Lady Trojans 16-11 in the first quarter. But Derry Area responded in the second with a 16-7 scoring edge to take a four-point advantage, 27-23, into halftime.
Tiana Moracco paced Derry Area with 16 points, while freshman Jane Huss chipped in 12.
Melaina DeZort (18 points), Ava Soilis (15) and Morgan Croney (13) each hit double figures for Freeport Area. Soilis connected on three treys in the win.
Derry Area visits Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a game with playoff implications. Deer Lakes, 4-5 in the section and currently fourth in the standings, dropped a 53-32 decision at Derry Area on Jan. 10.
FREEPORT AREA (49)
DeJides 0-2-2; Gaillot 0-1-1; Croney 4-3-13; Soilis 5-2-15; DeZort 7-3-18; Kimetz 0-0-0. Totals, 16-11(21)—49
DERRY AREA (42) Huss 6-0-12; Marinchek 1-1-3; Moracco 7-2-16; Lewis 2-0-4; Gruska 3-0-7; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 19-3(4)—42 Score by Quarters
