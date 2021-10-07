The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team was able to finish off Ligonier Valley for a 3-2 victory during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 game played on Wednesday at Ligonier Valley.
The Lady Trojans picked up victories in the first two games, 25-17 and 25-15 before the Lady Rams rallied. Ligonier Valley won the next two games, 25-17 and 25-19, to force a deciding fifth game. The Lady Trojans were able to regroup for the 15-13 victory and the narrow win against their local rivals.
Sasha Whitfield led Derry Area with 17 kills, while Hannah Ruffner followed with 15 kills. Makenzie Eades added four kills and Megan Baker contributed three.
Faith Shean led Derry Area defensively with 15 digs, while Whitfield followed with 13. Baker also posted 12 digs defensively for the Lady Trojans. Alayna Williams and Whitfield both had three aces, while Baker directed the Lady Trojans’ offense with 40 assists.
Haley Stormer led Ligonier Valley with 14 points, five aces and 10 kills. Saylor Clise posted 11 points, an ace and 23 assists, while Lizzy Crissman added seven kills and four blocks. Alexa Harding had seven kills and Sarah Sheeder 10 service points for the Lady Rams.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team swept Ligonier Valley, 25-16 and 25-18.
Ally Loucks led the Derry Area JV team with seven kills, while Gabrielle Sisak and Williams totaled three each. Williams led the JV Lady Trojans defensively with 13 digs, while Katie Dunlap had 10 digs and five aces.
Emily Rankin had seven points and three aces for the Ligonier Valley JV team, while Teagan Peltz-Palko picked up five points and two aces. Kya Hehab had five assists, while Sydnee Foust, Marley Bergman and Lacy Sosko each picked up two kills for the JV Lady Rams, who fell to 6-4 overall.
Derry Area will play its fourth match in as many days, 7:30 p.m. tonight in section play at home against Deer Lakes. Ligonier Valley (4-5, 4-6) is scheduled to travel to Frazier on Monday.
