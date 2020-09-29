After dropping its first section match of the season last week, the Derry Area girls’ volleyball team responded with a convincing 3-0 sweep on the road against East Allegheny on Monday during a WPIAL Section 5-AA matchup.
The Lady Trojans took the first game, 25-12, followed it with a 24-point win in game two and closed the match with a 25-13, improving to 4-1 in section play and 4-2 overall.
Hannah Ruffner led Derry Area with 11 kills, with Makenzie Eades contributing six. Lauren Angus posted six aces, while also tallying three kills.
Sydney Williams posted a team-high 15 digs, and Megan Baker provided 21 assists to Lady Trojan hitters.
The Lady Trojans fell in five games to South Allegheny on Thursday. They are back in action tonight against visiting Ligonier Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area finished 11-3 last season as a section runner-up. The Lady Trojans lost to No. 6 Hopewell Are during the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as the higher seed. Derry Area is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team outscored East Allegheny by 40 points during its victory, with scores of 25-1 and 25-9.
Kenzi Rullo and Jade Semelsberger combined for 17 aces, recording nine and eight, respectively.
