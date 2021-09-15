The Derry Area girls’ tennis team suffered a 5-0 setback against Valley during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match played at Valley.
Valley’s Eden Richey scored a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Danielle Dominick at first singles, while Derry Area’s Elizabeth Kott won a set at second singles, but Rachael Schrock ultimately came away with the victory. Valley’s Elisabeth Irvin completed the singles sweep with a win against Emily Main.
Valley’s Brinley Hegedus and Marissa Barca won at first doubles against Kelly Burd and Amber Platt, 6-0, 6-1, while Adriana Vagnier and Brinley O’Sullivan posted a 6-2, 6-1 win against Derry Area’s Aubre Duffey and Amelia Sobota, 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.
Derry Area is back in action today during the Section Singles Tournament at Valley. Dominick and Kott will represent the Lady Trojans in the tournament.
VALLEY 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES —Eden Richey (V) d. Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-0; Rachael Schrock (V) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2; Elisabeth Irvin (V) d. Emily Main, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Brinley Hegedus-Marissa Barca (V) d. Kelly Burd-Amber Platt, 6-0, 6-1; Adriana Vagnier-Brinley O’Sullivan (V) d. Aubre Duffey-Amelia Sobota, 6-2, 6-1.
