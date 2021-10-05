The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team suffered a 3-0 defeat against South Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 game played on Monday. Scores were 22-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Hannah Ruffner led the Lady Trojans with six kills, while Sasha Whitfield followed with five. Makenzie Eades also added three kills.
Whitfield paced the Lady Trojans defensively with 12 digs, while Alayna Williams was also in double digits with 10 digs. Emily Berkhimer had four aces and Megan Baker dished out 18 assists.
Derry Area’s junior varsity fell in the maximum three games. Scores were 18-25, 26-26 and 12-15.
Ally Loucks led the way with six kills, while Williams had three aces.
Derry Area is at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. today for another section match, one of four straight for the Lady Trojans this week.
(0) comments
