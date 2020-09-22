Mount Pleasant Area defeated the visiting Derry Area girls tennis team, 5-0, during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match played Monday.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Mary Smithnosky, the section champion, defeated Leah Perry, who finished fourth in the section, 6-4, 6-3, at first singles. Hannah Brown topped Derry Area’s Tara Perry at second singles, and Sophia Smithnosky bested Elizabeth Kott, of Derry Area, 6-1, 6-1, at third singles.
The Lady Vikings also swept doubles action on Monday.
Ashley Marne and Olivia Stone defeated Derry Area’s Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 6-3, while Mount Pleasant Area’s Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson topped Emily Main and Kelly Burd in straight games.
“We took one on the chin,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “Mount Pleasant is very talented, along with depth from many experienced player. It was a very tough day for us, and it should be an eye opener as far as these young ladies realizing how much more work they have to do to be able to compete for a section title.”
Perry vowed adjustments, physically and mentally, as the Lady Trojans prepare for another section match Wednesday against Greensburg Central Catholic at home.
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES – Mary Smithnosky (MPA) d. Leah Perry, 6-4, 6-3; Hannah Brown (MPA) d. Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-0; Sophia Smithnosky (MPA) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Ashley Marne-Olivia Stone (MPA) d. Allison Johnston-Danielle Dominick, 6-3, 6-3; Katie Hutter-Haylie Brunson (MPA) d. Emily Main-Kelly Burd, 6-0, 6-0.
