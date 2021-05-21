NORTH HUNTINGDON – The Derry Area girls’ softball team scored victories when it needed to this season to qualify for the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, but the Lady Trojans also struggled against the top teams along the way.
It was a week that was emblematic of the season for the No. 9-seeded Lady Trojans, who scored their first playoff win in softball program history on Tuesday against South Park, but suffered a 6-0 defeat against No. 1 Mount Pleasant Area during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round playoff game Thursday at Norwin Senior High School.
“I’m just glad the younger girls got to see what it really takes and how big this really is … how big the WPIAL championships and the playoffs are,” Derry Area coach John DePalma said. “It’s a big stage and it’s really fun.”
Derry Area (6-4, 7-7) reached the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth consecutive season played, and the Lady Trojans finally broke through with the school’s first playoff win in softball on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against No. 8 South Park, also at Norwin. The Lady Trojans lost in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley.
Mount Pleasant Area, a perennial power, was a WPIAL runner-up and PIAA semifinalist in Class 4A during the 2019 season. The Lady Vikings are 16-3 this season with their only losses against Waynesburg Central, Norwin and Hempfield Area, the latter two a pair of Class 6A programs.
This season, Derry Area scored lopsided sections wins against playoff qualifier Valley (14-4 and 11-0), in addition to Shady Side Academy (20-1 and 12-0) and East Allegheny (18-0 and 18-2), as the Lady Trojans outscored those three opponents by a combined 93-7 margin.
The Lady Trojans lost four games against Deer Lakes and North Catholic – the top two teams in the section this season – by a 23-7 margin, though they lost both games to North Catholic, the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A tournament, 6-3, in two games. They were outscored 43-16 in six regular-season defeats this season, including an exhibition against Southmoreland – No. 7 in Class 3A – and Marion Center the top team in District 6 Class 2A.
“We battled, but we just didn’t get the big hit, especially with North Catholic and Deer Lakes,” DePalma said. “Those are the ones that really develop character, they put you over the top and help you in situations when you’re playing Mount Pleasant.”
And DePalma is familiar with the Lady Vikings, particularly coach Chris Brunson, who is a close friend through the travel ball circuit.
“John is one of my best friends on the planet,” Brunson said. “The familiarity with your opponent is a plus and minus. The plus is that you know how to pitch to them, and you know what you’re getting.
“The minus is that those are friends. It’s tough because I’m a dad, but when you go between the lines, that goes away. The girls were fired up and they did what they needed to do.”
DePalma coaches one of Brunson’s daughters in the summer and Derry Area pitcher Maddie Berger also played for Brunson in the past.
“I can’t speak more highly about Chris,” DePalma said. “We talk every day … (Thursday) was about the only day we haven’t talked in a long time, but we talked in person. It will be a fun ride for Mount Pleasant, especially with this team.”
The top-seeded Lady Vikings advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the fifth straight season played, where Mount Pleasant Area will meet No. 4 Avonworth on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Vikings produced six runs on 12 hits, including six that went for extra bases.
Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson led the charge at the plate, both with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Hannah Gnibus singled twice and crossed, while Krista Brunson also came through with two hits. Mary and Sophia Smithnosky both doubled and scored, while Lexie Shawley also added a two-bagger. Courtney Poulich opened the scoring in the second inning with a home run for the Lady Vikings.
Mary Smithnosky earned the pitching decision, tossing a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and two walks. Smithnosky, a Western Michigan recruit, had 73 of her 126 pitches go for strikes.
Several on the talented Lady Vikings’ roster are committed to play softball in college, including Smithnosky, Haylie Brunson (Pitt), Hutter (Akron), Poulich (Liberty) Gnibus (Pitt-Johnstown) and Abby Swank, who’s headed to West Liberty.
Seven players reached for the Lady Trojans on Thursday, including three with singles, but they couldn’t push a runner past second. Sarah Dettling, Carissa Bateman and Alexis Jellison had hits for the Lady Trojans.
Berger suffered the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on 12 hits with one strikeout and zero walks.
“We struggled with some offensive throughout the year,” DePalma said. “Mount Pleasant, they played solid, and that’s why they’re No. 1 and we’re No. 9. I’m just glad we made it this far. I’m Very, very proud of the girls.”
Mount Pleasant Area scored twice in the second and once in the third for a 3-0 lead through three complete. The Lady Vikings added two more in the fourth and one in the fifth to cap the scoring.
“I did start to see the lead slip a little bit,” DePalma said. “That’s what (Mount Pleasant Area) is really good at. They’re good at battling the whole way through … Mount Pleasant is really good at chipping away. They played a 5A, 6A schedule all year, so they’re used to that kind of ball.”
The Lady Trojans turned a pair of double plays, one in the first and another in the fifth on a play at the plate. Berger was also aided by several key defensive grabs on line outs to keep the game close early.
Berger was hit by a pitch in the second inning, but was stranded following a strikeout. Poulich led off the second inning with a line drive home run over the centerfield fence for the Lady Vikings’ first run of the game. Gnibus followed with a base hit, and Shawley, the pinch runner, eventually came around on an errant throw to make it a 2-0 game.
Dettling reached on an error to start the third, and followed with a stolen base, but she was left at second. The Lady Vikings made it 3-0 in the bottom of the inning on Haylie Brunson’s single following Hutter’s one-out double off the fence.
Bateman picked up Derry Area’s first hit in the top of the fourth and Berger drew a walk two batters later, putting runners on first and second, but a pop out ended the threat.
Mount Pleasant Area immediately capitalized with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Shawley ripped a double into the gap and Emma Scanlon, the courtesy runner, scored following Sophia Smithnosky’s double down the third-base line. Smithnosky came in following Krista Brunson’s single.
Jellison singled in the fifth, but she was caught stealing two batters later. Dettling also singled, but she was stranded following a strikeout.
The Lady Vikings closed the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Haylie Brunson doubled over the centerfielder’s head and scored on Mary Smithnosky’s single.
That ended it for the Lady Trojans, who had one baserunner in their final two at bats. Derry Area graduates five seniors, including Berger, Jellison, Bateman, Gianna Copelli and Alanna Meloy.
“It’s very hard because some of these girls I’ve known since they’ve been 9-years-old,” DePalma said. “It was a good ride this year. We just want to keep getting back here and keep trying to win some ballgames because anything can happen in this kind of format.”
Derry Area Mt. Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Dettling 3 0 1 Hutter 4 1 2 Copelli 3 0 0 H Brunson 3 1 2 Bateman 3 0 1 M Smthnsky 3 0 1 Meloy 3 0 0 Poulich 3 1 1 DePalma 2 0 0 Gnibus 3 1 2 Berger 1 0 0 Shawley 3 0 1 Doperak 3 0 0 S Smthnsky 3 1 1 Jellison 3 0 1 Swank 3 0 0 Glick 3 0 0 K Brunson 3 0 2 Huss 0 0 0 Scanlon 0 1 0 Hart 0 0 0
Totals 24 0 3 Totals 28 6 12Derry Area 000 000 0 — 0 3 1Mt. Pleasant 021 210 x — 6 12 1 Doubles: H Brunson, M Smithnosky, Shawley, Hutter, S Smithnosky (MPA) Home Run: Poulich (MPA) Strikeouts by: Berger-1 (DA); M Smithnosky-14 (MPA) Base on balls by: Berger-0 (DA); M Smithnosky-2 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Mary Smithnosky Losing pitcher: Maddie Berger
