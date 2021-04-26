Deer Lakes jumped out to an early lead en route to an 8-2 victory against the Derry Area girls’ softball team during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Friday at Derry Area.
Derry Area dropped to 3-2 in section play and 3-4 overall. The Lady Trojans are third in the section behind Deer Lakes (3-1, 6-1) and North Catholic (3-1, 5-4), the only two teams to defeat Derry Area in section play this season.
Derry Area is scheduled to host North Catholic, 4 p.m. today before traveling to Valley (2-2, 2-5) on Wednesday and welcoming Shady Side Academy (1-2, 1-2) to close out the week. The Lady Trojans have scheduled section games the following week against Deer Lakes and winless East Allegheny.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with consecutive defeats, but those losses came by just three combined runs, as Derry Area fell, 7-6, against Southmoreland and 2-0 versus North Catholic.
The Lady Trojans then found their offensive stroke, as they outscored Valley and Shady Side Academy, 34-5 in back-to-back blowout wins. District 6 Marion Center followed with a 10-run win against Derry Area before the Lady Trojans got back on track with an 18-run, one-hit rout of East Allegheny last week.
Despite Friday’s two-run output, Derry Area has found success this season, as the Lady Trojans have outscored the opposition 52-5 in three wins. Their 40 runs in four games was the highest mark through the opening four games of the season since the Lady Trojans pounded out 37 runs to start the 2003-04 campaign. That 2003-04 season was the Lady Trojans’ last with a winning record, as Derry Area went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Derry Area has gone a combined 6-14 in conference play and 9-21 overall in their last two seasons, with a pair of playoff appearances, including respective defeats against Ambridge Area and Beaver Area last season. The Lady Trojans have a big week of section play ahead, starting with North Catholic today, followed by a pair of teams Derry Area already routed this season.
Deer Lakes scored four runs in the first inning on Friday and added one more in the second for an early 5-0 lead. The Lady Trojans, who committed five errors, put up a run in the bottom of the inning, but Deer Lakes, who had four errors, plated the next three. Derry Area scored in its final at bat, but it wasn’t enough in the six-run defeat.
Keeghan Cook led Deer Lakes with three hits, including a home run and four RBI, while Tia Germanich also contributed a three-hit outing, including a homer and two runs. Shayne Cerra finished with two hits, including a triple and a run, while Hannah Mass singled twice and scored two runs. Jenna Bisegna singled and scored two runs for Deer Lakes, which scored eight runs on 12 hits.
Bisegna was the winning pitcher, as she allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Alanna Meloy led Derry Area with a double and a run scored, while Maddie Berger also contributed a two-bagger. Rachelle Marinchek scored the other run for Derry Area, which posted two runs on five hits.
Berger, who tossed a one-hitter against East Allegheny last week, allowed eight runs, six earned, on 12 hits against Deer Lakes, with five strikeouts and a walk.
Deer Lakes Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Bisegna 3 2 1 Dettling 4 0 1 Kaiser 3 0 0 Jellison 4 0 0 Cerra 4 1 2 DePalma 4 0 1 Mass 4 2 2 Bateman 3 0 0 Cook 4 2 3 Meloy 2 1 1 Germnch 4 1 3 Doperak 3 0 1 Rethage 4 0 0 Berger 3 0 1 Kee 4 0 1 Glick 2 0 0 Kacprzyk 1 0 0 Legge 1 0 0 Seitz 3 0 0 Copelli 2 0 0 Hanasik 0 0 0 Corbett 0 0 0 Marinchek 0 1 0
Totals 34 8 12 Totals 28 2 5Deer Lakes 410 010 2 — 8 12 4Derry Area 010 000 1 — 2 5 5 Doubles: Meloy, Berger (DA) Triples: Cerra (DL) Home Runs: Germanich, Cook (DL) Strikeouts by: Berger-5 (DA); Bisegna-7 (DL) Base on balls by: Berger-1 (DA) Bisegna-1 (DL) Winning pitcher: Jenna Bisegna Losing pitcher: Maddie Berger
