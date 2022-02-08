Lady Trojans fall to Burrell on Senior Night

Derry Area recognized its graduating players on Monday, but couldn’t pull out a Senior Night victory in a 51-43 home loss to Burrell in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 girls’ basketball action.
The Lady Trojans honored seniors Tiana Moracco, the program’s all-time leading scorer, and Faith Shean.
Once the game began, Burrell (2-8 in section, 2-15 overall) grabbed a 14-6 first-quarter lead before Derry Area responded with a 12-7 second quarter to cut the deficit to three points at halftime.
Burrell held a 30-25 scoring edge in the second half.
Moracco led all scorers with 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Mara Lewis and Samantha Gruska each added nine points for Derry Area (4-8 section, 7-12 overall), with Gruska hitting a pair of treys.
Burrell was led by Riley Sterlitz’s 23 points — and six three-pointers — while Emily Wojtczak chipped in 10.
Derry Area is back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when it hosts West Shamokin in exhibition play.
