The Derry Area softball team dropped its season-opener, 7-6, against host Southmoreland in extra innings during an exhibition Wednesday.
Carissa Bateman led the Lady Trojans (0-1) at the plate, driving in three runs with a home run and two singles. Maddie Berger, Abby Doperak and Sarah Dettling each recorded two singles for Derry Area — which scored six runs on 11 hits. However, Southmoreland plated seven runs on 14 hits.
Derry Area’s Izzy DePalma drove in the game’s opening run with a single in the first inning. Bateman also homered in the opening frame, as the Lady Trojans led 4-0 after the first.
Southmoreland pulled a run back in the second and added two more in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to one, 4-3. Derry Area scored twice in the top of the sixth to lead, 6-3, but the Lady Scotties tied the score in the bottom half of the frame. Southmoreland’s Jess Mathery, Amarah McCutcheon and Emily Eutsey all moved runners across the plate, each with an RBI in the sixth.
Neither team scored in the seventh, but McCutcheon hit a one-run single in the bottom of the eighth to plate the game’s winning run.
Berger took the loss for Derry Area, surrendering six runs on 12 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking two.
Jess Mathery earned the win for Southmoreland. The ace lasted seven and a third innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out 10, walking two. McCutcheon went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Southmoreland offensively.
Derry Area stole six bases during the game, as two players stole more than one. Doperak led the way with two.
The Lady Trojans visit North Catholic for an exhibition, 4 p.m. Friday.
———
Derry Area Southmoreland ab r h ab r h
Copelli 4 0 0 Mathery 4 1 2 Jellison 3 1 1 McCtchon 4 1 4 Berger 4 1 2 Eutsey 4 1 3 Meloy 4 0 0 Pawlkwsky 3 1 1 DePalma 3 1 1 Bassinger 4 0 0 Bateman 4 2 3 Charnsky 4 1 3 Doperak 4 1 2 Grabiak 4 0 0 Dettling 4 0 2 Stratten 3 0 0 Glick 3 0 0 Mullet 3 1 1 Legge 0 0 0 Brown 0 1 0
Totals 33 6 11 Totals 33 7 14Derry Area 400 002 00 — 6 11 0S’moreland 010 023 01 — 7 14 0 Doubles: Charnesky-2, McCutcheon (S) Home Run: Bateman (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-1, Legge-2 (DA); Charnesky-2, Mathery-10 (S) Base on balls by: Berger-2, Legge-1 (DA); Charnesky-0, Mathery-2 (S) Winning pitcher: J Mathery Losing pitcher: M Berger
