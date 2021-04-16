The Derry Area softball team fell, 13-3, against District 6 opponent Marion Center during a home exhibition on Thursday.
During their 10-run victory, the Lady Stingers scored runs in six out of seven innings, as the Lady Trojans committed six errors.
The loss halted Derry Area’s two-game win streak, during which the Lady Trojans outscored their opposition, 34-4. Now, the team sits at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in section play. The Lady Trojans opened the season with close losses against Southmoreland and North Catholic but responded with section wins against Valley, 14-4, and Shady Side Academy, 20-1, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Sarah Dettling, Alexis Jellison and Shelby Glick each singled twice — accounting for six of Derry Area’s eight hits against Marion Center. Carissa Bateman hit a two-run home run, while Izzy DePalma doubled and drove in a run.
Freshman starter Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area, lasting three and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs, three earned, on seven hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. Maddie Berger tossed three and one-thirds innings in relief, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two.
Marion Center led 7-0 after two-and-a-half innings, but Derry Area pulled three back in the bottom of the third. DePalma hit a one-run double and came around when Bateman ripped a two-run homer.
The Lady Stingers scored two runs in each of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings while holding the Lady Trojans scoreless.
Jasmine Hill earned the win, pitching a complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking one.
A Derry Area home game against Deer Lakes scheduled for Friday has been postponed. The Lady Trojans are back in action versus East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
———
Marion Center Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Miller 4 1 1 Dettling 4 1 2 Roush 3 1 0 Jellison 4 0 2 Rougeaux 5 2 2 DePalma 4 0 1 Hill 5 3 3 Bateman 3 1 1 Urbani 4 2 0 Berger 3 0 0 Hill 2 0 0 Meloy 3 0 0 Moore 4 2 2 Doperak 2 0 0 Lipsie 3 1 3 Copelli 3 0 0 Mallory 4 1 1 Glick 3 0 2 Smulik 0 0 0 Huss 0 1 0 Corbett 0 0 0 Marinchek 0 0 0 Legge 0 0 0
Totals 37 13 13 Totals 29 3 8Marion Cent. 214 202 2 — 13 13 0Derry Area 003 000 0 — 3 8 6 Doubles: Moore-2, Miller, Hill (MC); DePalma (DA) Home Runs: Hill (MC); Bateman (DA) Strikeouts by: Hill-6 (MC); Legge-2, Berger-5 (DA) Base on balls by: Hill-1 (MC); Legge-2, Berger-2 (DA) Winning pitcher: Jasmine Hill Losing pitcher: Maizie Legge
