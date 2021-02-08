While the shots still aren’t falling for the Derry Area girls basketball team, its defense is improving.
That much was evident in the Lady Trojans’ 34-26 defeat against host Freeport Area on Friday in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup.
Freeport Area (5-1, 5-1) currently sits in second place in Section 1-4A behind Knoch. The Lady Yellowjackets averaged more than 46 points per game entering Friday night’s contest. Derry Area held them to just 34.
“Our defense has definitely gotten better,” Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said. “We played two good teams in a row, and we held both of those teams down. But you still gotta put the ball in the basket.” The Lady Trojans fell 46-24 against Deer Lakes last week.
Tianna Moracco led Derry Area (1-6, 1-6) once again with 18 points on Friday.
Brisbane said teams have been paying Moracco extra attention defensively, sometimes utilizing a box-and-one against her.
“She’s going to get that the rest of the time,” he said. “But we have some things that we do, too, to help. She can create points for herself, and that’s a big deal.”
Derry Area played Freeport Area tight in the first quarter, which ended 7-7. But the Lady Trojans scored just three points in the second, as Freeport Area led 17-10 at halftime.
Fueled by Melaina DeZort, the Lady Yellowjackets went up 25-15 after three quarters. Derry Area pulled two points closer in the fourth, but ultimately suffered an eight-point defeat.
DeZort led Freeport Area with 16.
Emma Huber contributed a three-pointer for Derry Area.
The Lady Trojans travel to Burrell, 7:30 p.m. tonight. Derry Area lost 50-21 to the Lady Bucs (1-5, 3-7) earlier this season.
“We’re feeling better about things,” Brisbane said with three games left in the regular season.
DERRY AREA (26)
Shean 0-0-0; Huber 1-0-3; Byers 0-0-0; Marinchek 1-0-2; Moracco 6-3-18; Dunlap 0-0-0; Doperak 1-0-2; Lewis 0-1-1; Gruska 0-0-0; Loucks 0-0-0; Meloy 0-0-0; Legge 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 9-4(10)—26.
FREEPORT AREA (34)
Dejidas 1-0-2; Volek 0-0-0; Sliba 0-0-0; G. Soilis 1-0-2; Coney 1-0-3; Beach 0-0-0; Pugliese 0-0-0; A. Soilis 2-2-7; DeZort 5-5-16; Coppula 0-0-0; Hartman 1-2-4. Totals, 11-9(18)—34.
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 7 3 5 11 — 26 Freeport Area 7 10 8 9 — 34
Three-point field goals: Huber, Moracco; Croney, A. Soilis, DeZort
