Derry Area’s girls basketball team continues to improve, despite a 55-37 setback against host Burrell (2-5, 4-7) in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 matchup on Monday.
The Lady Trojans (1-7) were led by Tiana Moracco with 24 points. Emma Huber and Sara Bungard each chipped in four.
Burrell’s Kate Myers had 18, and Ally Fisher contributed 15.
Burrell led 16-12 after the first quarter, and 26-17 at halftime. The Lady Bucs outscored Derry Area, 15-11, in the third to lead 41-26. The Lady Trojans were outscored by three, 12-9, in the fourth quarter in their 18-point defeat.
Burrell’s junior varsity team picked up a 45-17 win against the Lady Trojans.
Derry Area is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Friday against Freeport Area (6-1). The Lady Trojans held Freeport Area, currently in second place in Section 1-4A, to 34 points in an eight-point defeat last Friday. Prior to last Friday’s game, the Lady Yellowjackets were averaging more than 46 points per game.
