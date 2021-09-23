Last season, the Derry Area girls’ volleyball team wasn’t far from advancing past the play-in round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately for the Lady Trojans, they just fell short against Neshannock, 3-2, in a hard-fought game to end their 2020 season.
Brock Smith, the Lady Trojans’ 24th-year head coach, reflected on the end of last season as it parallels into the current campaign.
“We had to shut down two weeks going into the playoff (because of COVID-19),” Smith said. “We only had two practices before our playoff game. It was really tough to have to do that.”
In 2021, Derry Area returned many contributors from that playoff team last season and Smith is looking forward to seeing what his team can do with an experienced, returning core group of players.
Derry Area lost five players to graduation, but the Lady Trojans have 10 seniors on the roster this season, many who were key contributors in 2020.
Senior setter Megan Baker is a returning starter, who was named First Team All-Section in Class 2A, Section 5 last season.
“Megan is like the quarterback of the team,” Smith said. “She is experienced, competitive, and really runs the show. She is the driving force of the team.”
Senior outside hitter Hannah Ruffner is also back. Smith said that she’s a top offensive weapon for the Lady Trojans, and he’s happy to have her on the attack.
“She is one of two girls who can really go up and terminate a ball, and we really need a lot of that,” Smith said. “She sees the court very well and has been playing AAU with us now for a while.”
Junior Sasha Whitfield returns on the outside for the Lady Trojans, and she was named Second Team All-Conference in Class 2A, Section 5 last season. Smith hopes the experienced gained last season will help her progress in the current campaign.
Senior Tiana Moracco, a standout girls’ basketball player, is back with the girls’ volleyball team this season. And just like Whitfield, Moracco was also a Class 2A, Section 5 All-Conference pick last season. Smith said that the Lady Trojans are undersized as a team, but the 5-foot-9 Moracco is their tallest player and plays in the middle.
Senior Makenzie Eades is also a returning starter for the Lady Trojans. Smith lauded Eades as one of four or five seniors who was dedicated to the Lady Trojans during summer workouts and praised her leadership.
“(Makenzie) has been in the mix to be a solid contributor the last couple years,” Smith said. “Moving forward I’m just hoping she uses what we did last year to springboard forward and have a little more confidence this season.”
Other letterwinners from last season who have contributed to the Lady Trojans’ success this season include senior Keely Siko and junior Keera Will.
“They are going to add a little bit of an offensive flare in the middle,” Smith said. “I am hoping that they both step forward and right now it is strong battle between them.”
Seniors Marissa Weimer and Jess Uschak are also returning letterwinners, who are also seeing significant playing time again this season. Isabella Depalma, Emilee Blasko, and Caitlyn Aaron are three newcomers to the team that could get some time on the court, too.
Unfortunately for the Lady Trojans, they will be without Sydney Williams this season. Williams suffered a season-ending injury in June. Williams was named Third Team All-WPIAL one season ago and a First Team pick in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5.
“She is a huge loss for our team,” Smith said. “Every player is important but when you lose your libero, it’s really tough. To lose her in the middle of the summer it was a real blow to the team, because she is a solid player.”
Senior Faith Shean, who is coming off an ACL injury, assumed the role of libero.
“She is stepping in trying to fill (Sydney’s) shoes, and I think she is doing a pretty spectacular job,” Smith said. “(Shean) is learning and she has athletic ability, and these are really big shoes to fill.”
Smith hopes his team can improve on its communication as the season progresses.
“Of all the teams I have had the last couple of years this is the least talkative team I have had,” Smith said. “It’s not that they don’t communicate with each other, they just aren’t very talkative.”
The goal for the Lady Trojans is a return to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. If Derry Area qualifies for the playoffs again, it would be the 21st consecutive season the Lady Trojans have reached the post-season.
“We are undersized and must be really solid in controlling the ball and serving in order to do well,” Smith said. “If we continue to progress, we should be in the top three of our section, but that depends on the production of the starts in conjunction with the starters.”
