To put it in head coach Gene Brisbane’s words, it “wasn’t a pretty game” when his Derry Area girls’ basketball team faced Valley on Thursday.
The short-handed Lady Trojans defeated visiting Valley, 45-22, on Senior Night in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 matchup.
In its regular-season finale, Derry Area scored a 23-point victory despite missing leading scorers Tiana Moracco (arm) and Hannah Wedow (knee) because of injuries.
Now the Lady Trojans enter the playoffs uncertain whether two of their top scorers will be available to play.
“Right now, it looks like they may not be able to play. So, what we have to do is get everybody ready to go,” Brisbane said.
“And with what we have left, we have got to get ready to play whoever our opponent is going to be. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Thursday’s win saw the Lady Trojans improve to 14-8 overall and 11-3 in section play.
DA senior Kamryn Kelly led all scorers with 19 points.
Valley had only six players available, as the team finished the game with four players on the court. A mixture of injuries and inexperience led to a sometimes sloppy game on both ends of the floor.
“It’s a tough game because Valley has a lot of inexperienced players. It was not a pretty game,” Brisbane said.
On Jan. 13, Derry Area defeated Valley, 67-33. In that game, Moracco and Wedow combined for 27 points.
“There was about 25 points sitting on the bench tonight,” Brisbane said. “The last time we played them, we were at full strength. We didn’t score as many points (tonight) as we wanted to.”
Despite her injury, Wedow scored the game’s opening basket as the teams arranged to allow the senior to score her last two points on her home court.
The Lady Trojans started all five seniors: Wedow, Olexei Nuttall, Danielle Mullen, Sarah Aukerman and Kelly. Additionally, all five seniors scored in the first quarter as DA led, 18-4, after one period of play.
“On the Senior Night situation, you want to make it about the seniors. We started all five seniors. After that, we tried to have them play as much as possible,” Brisbane said.
The Lady Trojans led by as many as 23 in the second quarter after Kelly sank two free throws, making it 29-6. Valley’s Tori Johnson hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in the half to make it a 20-point game going into halftime.
Derry Area struggled to put the ball in the basket in the third quarter. The Lady Trojans finally scored after two minutes when Kelly drained a deep two-pointer.
Both teams netted six points in the third quarter with DA leading 35-15 heading into the final period.
“We didn’t shoot real well,” Brisbane said. “We didn’t take care of the ball.
“I didn’t think we moved the ball from side to side very well, either. It’s hard to gauge stuff when you play a team that is inexperienced like they are.”
Despite the team’s injury setbacks, the DA seniors finished the season with a winning record for the first time in their career. Additionally, it will be the first taste of the WPIAL playoffs for every player on the team.
“The biggest thing I think everyone needs to understand about the seniors is they have had a rough go of it here,” Brisbane added. “From their ninth-grade season until now, they have had a different coach each year.
“I give them all the credit for the success we’ve had this year because, at some point early on, they got together and decided we’re going to have a good season...And they got the younger girls to buy into it, as well.
“I’m just happy now that they’ve finally had a winning team and got to the playoffs before they graduated.”
The Lady Trojans will find out who they play in the WPIAL playoffs on Tuesday when pairings are announced.
VALLEY (22)
Guy 1-0-3; Johnson 2-1-6; Hastie 1-0-2; Alexander 0-2-2; James 3-0-7; Norman 1-0-2. Totals, 8-3(8)—22
DERRY AREA (45)
Wedow 1-0-2; Nuttall 2-4-8; Mullen 2-0-4; Kelly 5-9-19; Huber 1-0-2; Aukerman 3-1-7; Doperak 0-0-0; Lewis 0-0-0; Bungard 1-1-3. Totals, 15-15(19)—45 Score by Quarters
Valley 4 5 6 7 — 22 Derry Area 18 11 6 10 — 45
Three-point field goals: Guy, Johnson, James
